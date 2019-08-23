New TV Show Living Local Airing on WFLX Fox29 Explores the Palm Beaches

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Local is a new television show generating a buzz and exploring South Florida in a fun, fresh way. Featuring local businesses, unique stories, upcoming events and top trends, Living Local will be the ultimate insider's guide to what's hot in South Florida. The show is proud to announce the premiere episode airing on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 12:30 pm on WFLX Fox 29.

Living Local, South Florida's hottest new TV show airing on WFLX Fox29 Watch Party at 123 Datura from 12-3 pm on Saturday, August 24th. Over $1,000 in giveaways and prizes!

Living Local, hosted by Jana Angel, is a 30-minute show dedicated to the best of the best of the Palm Beaches and South Florida. Angel partnered with Creative Director, Liz Plummer, to craft a show meant for both locals and visitors to enjoy. "Whether you've been here your whole life or you are just in for the weekend, we want our show to have something new and special for everyone." -Liz Plummer, Creative Director

In the first edition of Living Local viewers will meet local favorites including The Hyatt Place West Palm Beach, 123 Datura, Bree Hopp Esthetics, Monkey In Paradise Vodka, Jonathan Duerr for William Raveis Real Estate, Aces High Tattoo Shop, Future 6 Helping Hand, Copper Blues Rock Bar and Kitchen, and Salon 26 North.

Here are some highlights! The Hyatt Place Downtown is undergoing some major renovations. Host Jana Angel caught up with General Manager Ben Walters for more information. The Living Local crew captured the Battle of the Bartenders at 123 Datura, learned how to get Florida flawless with Bree Hopp Esthetics' monthly membership and interviewed Frank Gomez from Monkey in Paradise Vodka to hear how the local brand got its start.

Jonathan Duerr from William Raveis Real Estate invited us into his stunning listing at 210 Wells Rd on Palm Beach. Viewers will visit the kitchen with Chef Leo at Copper Blues for a special recipe and learn how Future 6 is offering free ocean-centric activities to special needs children in Palm Beach County.

Salon 26 North owner Sean Kennedy talks about his business and how to change your latitude! His clients come from all over South Florida and beyond to get a perfect, healthy blonde and more. Aces High Tattoo Shop gives viewers the rundown on their style and why they are the best place to get tattooed in the area. Now, if we told you anymore, you wouldn't need to tune in!

To kick off the very first episode, Living Local is hosting a watch party and influencer mixer at 123 Datura Bar and Kitchen in West Palm Beach on Saturday August 24th from 12-3 pm. This event features over $1,000.00 in prizes and giveaways from local partners including a free night stay at the Hyatt Place West Palm Beach, a bottle package from 123 Datura, gift certificates to Copper Blues, Bree Hopp Esthetics, Salon 26 North, Aces High Tattoo Shop, Latitudes Boutique as well as free pizza and a champagne toast for guests during the airing. The event is open to the public and will be an interactive addition to the show. Enjoy Living Local on WFLX Fox 29.

For more information on partnerships and local features, please visit www.living-local.tv and follow on Instagram and Facebook at livinglocalfl.tv.

