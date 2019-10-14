New TV White Space Solution From RADWIN Drives Broadband to Remote Communities

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN ( www.radwin.com ), the global wireless broadband provider, today announced its new disruptive TV White Space (TVWS) solution. RADWIN's TVWS solution utilizes unused TV channels in the 470-698MHz band to connect unserved rural customers to the digital world. Leveraging upon RADWIN's broadband wireless access innovative technologies, the new TVWS solution operates in non-line-of-sight scenarios and penetrates trees and foliage over extensive distances. The new TVWS solution complements RADWIN's existing carrier-grade sub 6GHz portfolio and is supported by RADWIN's OSS tools to address all operational aspects of the network lifecycle.

Sharon Sher, RADWIN's President and CEO: "There are entire populations across the globe that live in remote areas who have no connection to the Internet. Fixed wireless is one way to deliver broadband, however in many rural areas there are obstacles to direct line-of-sight connectivity. With our newly-launched TVWS solution, service providers can connect unserved remote communities to the information age, help bridge the digital gap and generate new revenue streams. Rural communities can significantly improve their lifestyle and boost productivity by accessing an unlimited array of online broadband services from healthcare, education, government services to entertainment."

Paul Garnett, Senior Director of the Microsoft Airband Initiative: "In order to make it easier and more affordable for people to get online and participate in today's economy, the Microsoft Airband Initiative is partnering with organizations to develop and deploy low-cost fixed wireless technologies including those leveraging TV White Space spectrum. Through our partnership with RADWIN to develop a new TV White Space solution, we intend to empower internet service providers in the U.S. and around the globe to extend their networks and reach unserved communities more rapidly and cost-effectively than previously possible."

RADWIN's TVWS Solution will be GA in Q1/2020.

To set up a meeting with RADWIN at WISPAPALOOZA or My Broadband click here.

About RADWIN

RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver blazing fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies, RADWIN's solutions are equipped with powerful OSS tools that support all operational aspects of the network lifecycle and enable operation in the toughest conditions including interference and nLOS. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, access, private network connectivity and broadband on the move for rail and metro trains.

Visit: www.radwin.com

RADWIN Sales

HQ: +972-3-769-2820

Email: sales@radwin.com

Media Contact

Tammy Levy

Tel: +972-3-766-2916

Email: pr@radwin.com

SOURCE RADWIN

Related Links

https://www.radwin.com

