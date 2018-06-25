New Twin-screw Granulator Helps Maximize Throughput in Continuous Drug Manufacturing

The Thermo Scientific Pharma 24 TSG twin-screw granulator can be integrated into a continuous production line, or used as a standalone instrument for project development or small-scale production. It easily adapts to most manufacturing environments, including explosive areas, and its modular screw design provides the flexibility to granulate even challenging formulations. The Pharma 24 TSG system is designed for twin-screw granulation, resulting in fast cleaning cycles, minimal maintenance requirements and high machine uptime, all of which are essential for continuous manufacturing.

"Twin-screw granulation has emerged as a promising technique to support the growing pharmaceutical industry shift toward continuous manufacturing," said Hanna Granö-Fabritius, senior business director, materials characterization for Thermo Fisher Scientific. "As drug developers adopt advanced technology for continuous manufacturing, they are increasing yields and becoming more responsive to market demands."

Additional benefits of the Thermo Scientific Pharma 24 TSG twin-screw granulator for continuous manufacturing include:

A throughput rate of up to 70 kg/h;

A length/diameter ratio of 40:1 that offers flexible adaptation for processing length, screw setup and introduction of ingredients into the process;

Long running times to facilitate adequate drug supply when faced with rising demands;

Minimal downtime for cleaning that may result in 24/7 production and higher productivity; and

Permanent online monitoring to facilitate detection of substandard products and discard them from the process in real-time.

For more information on the Thermo Scientific Pharma 24 TSG twin-screw granulator, please visit www.thermofisher.com/Pharma24TSG.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Brian Lowe

Greenough

Boston, Mass., USA

+1 617-275-6523

blowe@greenough.biz

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-twin-screw-granulator-helps-maximize-throughput-in-continuous-drug-manufacturing-300671051.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

