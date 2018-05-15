New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations

The Thermo Scientific AutoXP flow computer, the newest addition to the Thermo Scientific AutoSeries family of flow measurement instruments, is built for use in the harshest environments of downstream, midstream and upstream operations for both gas and liquid applications. The AutoXP instrument is designed for greater reliability over previous instruments and equips operators to acquire accurate flow data from a variety of primary devices. Additionally, users can transfer primary variables such as differential pressure, static pressure and temperature data to remote devices. It can also be networked into existing systems via an onboard ethernet port. To simplify upgrading and need for maintenance, the instrument is comprised of only four main hardware components.

"Adding the smart multivariable transmitter functionality to the Auto XP flow computer gives customers greater control and connectivity than was possible with two separate instruments," said Ben Zhou, vice president and general manager, environmental and process monitoring for Thermo Fisher. "This supports an industrywide call for more active data-driven decision-making that helps increase output while reducing costs."

Additional features of the Thermo Scientific AutoXP flow computer include:

Bluetooth connectivity, which allows users to access the instrument remotely without exposure to hazardous materials;

Infrared sensors, which allow for menu operation without removal of the end cap to maintain safe operation;

Compatibility with the Thermo Scientific AutoCONFIG software platform, which incorporates updated standards for hydrocarbon measurement calculations; and

Compliance with Class I Division 1 hazardous location requirements.

For more information on the Thermo Scientific Auto XP, please visit www.thermofisher.com/AutoXP.

