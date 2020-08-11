New TXU Energy Plan Helps Texans Save, Makes A/C Maintenance Easy

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy, the leading retail electricity provider in Texas, today announced the launch of TXU Energy Simple Rate Plus A/C Care SM. The company's newest plan gives customers one price-protected rate for the electricity they use, plus proactive A/C maintenance to help their system last longer and cool better. With a properly functioning A/C system, customers may see up to 30% savings on summer cooling bills depending on their individual home equipment and usage.

"Every Texan knows that staying cool during the sweltering Texas summers is a necessity. We want our customers to know, comfort doesn't have to be costly," said Sydney Seiger, chief marketing officer for TXU Energy. "In addition to savings on electricity bills, this plan removes the hassle of finding and scheduling A/C service from a reputable provider, saving our customers valuable time."

With TXU Energy Simple Rate Plus A/C Care SM customers get the benefit of two annual A/C maintenance visits included with their electricity service, plus a Home Health Report Card detailing the health of their HVAC and indoor air quality, 24/7 priority service, and discounts for repairs and replacements. Service Experts Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing, a leading Texas heating and cooling system service provider, will proactively schedule service appointments, allowing customers to relax and save.

"Our customers understand their A/C systems need regular maintenance, but many don't have the time to schedule it. Unfortunately, that's when you run into expensive issues and repairs," Seiger said. "The team at TXU Energy created this new plan to keep our customers worry-free about their A/C failing when it's most inconvenient."

TXU Energy Simple Rate Plus A/C Care SM is launching with the TXU Energy Summer Cooldown Giveaway, which gives consumers a chance to win a brand-new A/C from TXU Energy, valued at $12,500, with free installation by Service Experts. Additional prizes, including a year of free A/C maintenance, will be given away to additional winners. The winners of the TXU Energy Summer Cooldown Giveaway will be announced on Sept. 15 on the TXU Energy Facebook page. No purchase is necessary to enter or win the sweepstakes, and certain eligibility requirements apply. See the Official Rules for details. Follow TXU Energy on Facebook for tips and tools to help you stay comfortable all year long.

For more information about TXU Energy Simple Rate Plus A/C Care SM, please visit txu.com.

About TXU Energy

More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004

