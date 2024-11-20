New Tyson® Dallas Cowboys Nuggets Are a Touchdown for Tastebuds

America's Team Scores a Star-Shaped Nugget for Superfans

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Cowboys fans can catch America's football team on their TV screen and make them part of holiday celebrations this Thanksgiving with the introduction of new Tyson® Dallas Cowboys Nuggets. The star-shaped nuggets combine America's team with America's classic chicken nugget that will have fans exclaim, "How 'Bout Them Cowboys!" Tyson Foods will inspire even more team pride through a $1 donation to The Salvation Army for every purchase of the Tyson® Dallas Cowboys Nuggets throughout the holiday season, up to $100,000.1 Beginning November 20, fans can purchase Tyson® Dallas Cowboys Nuggets at local retailers and club stores, where available, and at AT&T Stadium during home games.

Tyson Foods continues to ramp up its innovation engine to deliver products for football's most loyal fans. Coming off the heels of the popular Tyson® Razorback™ Nuggets, the company is heading to the league with the introduction of Tyson® Dallas Cowboys Nuggets. Shaped like the iconic star that represents America's team, these tasty nuggets provide the ultimate game-day protein boost – in the stadium and at home.

"We're getting into the game this holiday season and we're eager to give fans an opportunity to show their Cowboys spirit with new Tyson Dallas Cowboys Nuggets," announced Donnie King, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tyson Foods. "Tyson Foods is thrilled to partner with the iconic Dallas Cowboys and give back to the fans and community with support for The Salvation Army during this season of giving."

Tyson Foods and Dallas Cowboys have enjoyed a long-standing relationship as two family-owned iconic American brands. Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones and the late Don Tyson formed a close friendship of mutual respect and admiration, and the launch of this partnership is meaningful to both families.

"It is an honor to be partners with industry leaders like Tyson Foods and we have so much respect and appreciation for the way the Tyson family has delivered decades of excellence," said Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. "Everyone knows that good food and football go hand in hand, so we hope the Tyson Dallas Cowboys Nuggets find a place on game-day menus across the region. Being able to now offer our fans another way to fuel their fandom, while also benefiting The Salvation Army, is a winning play for all of us."

The all-white meat Tyson® Dallas Cowboys Nuggets are not only delicious but also deliver an excellent source of protein, with 11 grams per serving. Fully cooked and ready within ten minutes, they are the ultimate convenience food for any busy fan. Tyson® Dallas Cowboys Nuggets join the collection of Tyson Foods fun nuggets that also includes Razorback™ Nuggets, Spooky Nuggets and the family favorite Dino Nugget. Join the excitement and be sure to stock up on Tyson® Dallas Cowboys Nuggets — the perfect game-day meal for Cowboys fans everywhere!

1 $1 donation will be made per product for retail and club stores purchases and per order for in-stadium purchases.

