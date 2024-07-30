New Tyson® Razorback™ Nuggets Will Have Fans Cheering Wooo Pig Sooie®

Stock up on these specially shaped nuggets for the start of the Razorback® football team tailgate and homegate season as you cheer your beloved Hogs to victory

SPRINGDALE, Ark., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Football fever is kicking into high gear, and two treasured Arkansas brands are teaming up to let fans express their love for tailgating and game day parties with the launch of Tyson® Razorback™ Nuggets. Fans can support their team this fall with Tyson® brand's white meat nuggets designed in the shape of the University of Arkansas's iconic hog mascot.

Tyson® Razorback™ Nuggets available in the freezer aisle of select Walmart stores in early August and select Sam’s Club locations in September.

Headquartered in Northwest Arkansas, home to the University of Arkansas, the Tyson® team is steeped in the Razorback® fandom that inspired the creation of the special nuggets. The announcement just three months ago that legendary Hall of Fame coach John Calipari would take over as the Razorback® head basketball coach sparked a new level of excitement among tried-and-true Hogs fans and a steady chorus of calls arose to do something to celebrate their beloved Razorbacks® in a special way.

"Tyson Foods is in Razorback® Country, most of our team members are huge Razorback® fans and our consumers have been calling for a way to celebrate their team. We've listened and are excited to deliver Tyson® Razorback™ Nuggets to Arkansas fans in time for the football season," said Kristina Lambert, SVP & GM Retail Value Added Poultry, Tyson Foods. "These nuggets are perfect for upcoming game day events and just in time for tailgating, so stock up!"

"When Arkansas fans cheer on our teams this season they will be inspired by their passion for the Hogs and fueled by the new Tyson® Razorback™ Nuggets," said Hunter Yurachek, University of Arkansas Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics. "With these two iconic Arkansas brands teaming up, the Razorback™ Nation will be primed and ready to 'Call the Hogs' from pre-game to post-game while showing their loyal support of our more than 460 Razorback™ student-athletes."

The Razorback™ Nuggets join the collection of Tyson Foods fun nuggets that also includes Spooky Nuggets shaped like ghosts, bats and pumpkins, and the perennial kid-favorite Dino Nugget. They are an excellent source of protein with 13 grams per serving, fully cooked and skillfully breaded, and are ready in under seven minutes in an air fryer. They can be found in the freezer aisle of select Walmart stores in early August and select Sam's Club locations in September.

About Tyson® Brand

In the 1930s, John W. Tyson moved his family to Arkansas and began delivering farm-raised chickens from his truck. From those humble beginnings, the Tyson brand grew, finding new ways to help feed the nation while staying true to its original belief that every family deserves to have high quality farm-raised chicken on their table. The brand's portfolio of products includes Tyson® Fresh and Frozen Chicken, Any'tizers® Snacks, Tyson® Chicken Nuggets and Crispy Strips, giving families more to love every day with its vast portfolio of products. For more information, visit www.Tyson.com.

About Arkansas Razorbacks Athletics

The University of Arkansas Department of Intercollegiate Athletics continues to pursue its vision – To Be Our Best – while fulfilling its mission of developing 465+ student-athletes into Razorbacks™ and Champions for Life. As members of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), the Razorbacks™ consistently compete and win in the nation's best conference while proudly representing the University of Arkansas and the entire state. Arkansas has more than made its mark in the most competitive conference in the nation, winning eight NCAA titles and 36 SEC Championships in the past six years, including 28 conference titles in the past four years alone. Both marks lead all SEC programs and the Razorbacks™ 36 titles is more than six other league programs combined in that same timeframe.

