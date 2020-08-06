New U Life Announces New Taiwan Market, a Regional Hub for Greater China

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This is an exciting time for New U Life corporation as it continues to grow exponentially by opening into new international markets.

New U Life excitedly announced a new market and brand new presence into Taiwan, building onto their Greater China market. The opening of the Taiwan market allows the people of Taiwan to enjoy the benefits of New U Life's top-selling hormone gel, SomaDerm®, and in addition, supporting more Chinese-speaking distributors in Asia. The new market opening is significant as Taiwan is one of the biggest countries in the direct sales industry. According to Taiwan FTC, 12.13% of Taiwan populations have joined in the direct sales business, the third-highest in the world.

New U Life's VP of International, Pat Berry, said, "Taiwan will become a regional hub for us, for Greater China and will provide support for not only Taiwan, but other Mandarin-speaking markets." This will be beneficial in regards to New U Life distributors to not only use the products for themselves, but to expand their business into Greater China.

This international market opening has been in the works for several months and has seen success delivered in such a short timeline, even amidst nationwide changes and unprecedented times. In the past four months, New U Life has secured registration of an official Taiwan branch, registration of products in Taiwan to be customs and FDA-approved, along with the renovation of a new office in Taipei and the hiring of experienced staff.

Thus far, New U Life Corporation has already seen large success internationally with the opening of the Hong Kong market, and on the operational side, developing a Hong Kong office and hiring new staff there.

Thomas Ma, General Manager of Greater China shared that he is excited about the growth of Taiwan and Greater China as a whole.

"Each market plays an important role in its region, just like different runners in a relay race. The rapid growth of Greater China means the product and company's culture has penetrated into our market successfully," Ma says. "We believe 'a relay athlete can only win when the team wins,' therefore, it's our pleasure to be one of the competent runners in this relay team."

This is the second area this year where New U Life has opened its doors internationally. In May, New U Life announced its pre-launch into Canada, introducing all of the company's natural whole-body health products to the people in that market.

The New U Life team is anticipating further growth and becoming a global company as they are looking forward to future market openings this year and beyond.

About New U Life

New U Life was founded to set a new standard in product innovation and quality while changing lives for the better. New U Life's marquee product, SOMADERM® Gel, is a transdermal gel with a proprietary blend of ingredients that safely and noninvasively elevate growth hormone levels. To learn more about New U Life, visit www.newulife.com.

