New U Life Announces Partnership with Keto Expert Thomas DeLauer

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of KG4®, New U Life is partnering with world-renowned ketogenic lifestyle expert, Thomas DeLauer. DeLauer will collaborate with New U Life to further develop its distinctive keto line, which embodies achievable health and wellness within a ketogenic lifestyle.

A successful health and fitness author as well as a business and health optimization coach, DeLauer reaches millions of people through his popular YouTube channel. DeLauer's particular expertise is in the area of a ketogenic lifestyle. He is a personal trainer who has helped clients around the world reach their desired states of peak performance in life, and his collection of educational and instructional materials include easy to follow meal plans and scientific data on navigating the ketogenic diet. DeLauer will utilize his industry influence and substantial knowledge to support New U Life, a company that is a natural extension of his position on achieving whole-body health.

"I'm honored to lock arms with New U Life in this exciting partnership to help change how the world looks at food and health forever," said DeLauer. "Together, with my ten years of nutrition and ketogenic research and New U Life's powerful ability to deliver a message – we can, and we WILL change how people feel about themselves and consequently make the world a better place."

Mutual wellness promoter, New U Life will deploy DeLauer's expertise and keto-specific educational content to further develop its unique keto product line. "We pioneer new products at New U Life. Being a pioneer in the ketogenic supplement market, we find it necessary to partner with the world's most recognized educator in the ketogenic lifestyle. We are beyond excited about this unique partnership and expect a tremendous response both nationally and internationally," says Jeremy Wardle, New U Life VP of Marketing.

About New U Life Corporation®

New U Life was founded to set a new standard in product innovation and quality while changing lives for the better. New U Life's hero product, SOMADERM®, is a transdermal gel that safely and non-invasively elevates growth hormone levels. The company also has two ketone supplement products, KetoGen4® and KG4®. To learn more about SOMADERM®, KetoGen4®, and KG4®, visit www.newulife.com.

SOURCE New U Life

Related Links

http://www.newulife.com

