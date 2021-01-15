New U Life Expands into Australia and New Zealand, Inviting Individuals There to Experience the Life-Changing Effects of SomaDerm® Gel

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New U Life, a wellness company that creates products that unify the body and mind to help individuals achieve whole body health, recently pre-launched into New Zealand and Australia, allowing the individuals in these countries to experience the enlivening benefits of SomaDerm. SomaDerm is a transdermal gel with homeopathic glandulars, botanicals, and somatropin — a protein that is manufactured to be nearly identical to the main form of the naturally occurring growth hormone.

Introducing SomaDerm to these markets will prepare individuals to experience New U Life's powerful products and allow for more growth and business opportunities within these regions. Pat Berry, New U Life's Vice President of International, shared, "The Australia and New Zealand Direct Sales market has performed amazingly well in recent years, with the region playing an increasingly important role in the Australasia and global economy. We are excited to open our industry leading products via the NFR model to allow individuals in ANZ to experience these unique and innovative products."

Founder and CEO of New U Life Alexy Goldstein is looking forward to introducing New U Life to these markets. "I am so excited to share SomaDerm and the message of whole-body health with our Australian/New Zealand family. This has been a tremendous year for international growth, and we couldn't have done it without our New U Life family."

In addition to New Zealand and Australia, the past year has proved to be a year of growth for New U Life as they saw several other markets pre-launched or launched which included Canada, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, with its headquarters being in the United States. New U Life is excited to welcome individuals in New Zealand and Australia to the family and will continue to develop plans for further expansion across the world.

About New U Life

New U Life was founded to set a new standard in product innovation and quality while changing lives for the better. New U Life's marquee product, SomaDerm, contains key ingredients demonstrated in independent research to increase natural growth hormone levels. To learn more, visit www.newulife.com.

