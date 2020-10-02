New U Life Holds Its First-Ever Virtual Convention

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New U Life Corporation, an organization dedicated to supporting others in their whole-body health, welcomed individuals from across the globe to its first-ever virtual ".comvention" last Monday. The event included over $10,000 in prizes, product/business trainings, a downloadable activity booklet, a virtual photo booth, and a new product announcement! and a new product announcement!

With a reach of 50,000 visitors to the .comvention website, this was the company's biggest convention yet. As attendees logged into the site, they were greeted by New U Life founder and CEO, Alexy Goldstein, who shared his excitement about the event and talked about New U Life's recent successes including expanding its international reach, conquering whole body health goals, and introducing revolutionary products.

The virtual event had over 30 hours of content and training! The first session kicked off with a training on the company's top-selling product, SomaDerm®. Many experts in finance and business also spoke at the event, along with keto expert, Thomas DeLauer. During the scientific advisory board panel, doctors and medical professionals covered the science and benefits behind New U Life products.

Wednesday featured a live Q&A with Alexy and New U Life President, Bruce Levitin where both executives agreed the biggest surprise they've seen with New U Life is the large growth within the New U Life family.

"...I mean over half a million stories that I've seen, that New U Life has received, these people have generated over the last two- and three-quarter years has just been unbelievable! I could have never predicted that growth," Alexy shared.

It all built up to the unveiling of a new product during Thursday's general session where New U Life introduced a revolutionary nootropic product called NeuraVie™. Neura meaning "brain" and Vie meaning "life", this product is designed to give your brain life by supporting the six pillars of cognitive health: focus, memory, learning, accuracy, concentration, and reasoning.

During the event, New U Life also partnered with American Red Cross to raise donations in support of those affected by the California wildfires. New U Life donated $50,000 on behalf of those individuals to help aid their recovery.

The New U Life team is looking forward to meeting with all of their distributors again for their next convention, and in the meantime, is excited to continue to adapt, grow, and empower others virtually.

About New U Life

New U Life was founded to set a new standard in product innovation and quality while changing lives for the better. New U Life's marquee product, SomaDerm®, contains key ingredients demonstrated in independent research to increase natural growth hormone levels. To learn more, visit www.newulife.com.

