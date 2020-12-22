New U Life Introduces U Care and U Fund, Contributes 170k to Charitable Donations

The U Care program aims to bring the New U Life family together by performing simple acts of service and give to communities in need. U Care's first initiative during this holiday season is Hands for Hope, a movement dedicated to passing kindness forward. As part of this movement, New U Life distributors will receive a bag of coins, and with every kind act, pass along a coin and track their coin to watch those kind acts passed forward from person to person.

Along with U Care, New U Life is also proud to announce U Fund, which was created to fund and support initiatives and projects financially through donations and/or other means. New U Life has already seen the fruits of U Fund take effect; this last year, they partnered with American Red Cross and raised over $50,000 in donations to support those affected by the 2020 California wildfires. The company has also partnered with KidSave, an organization that's focused on improving children's lives. In 2019, New U Life had the opportunity during the holiday season to impact hundreds of children's lives through several donations and funds

Under the U Fund program, New U Life has contributed $170,000 in donations alone from nine of its 13 executive members toward several worthy charities and causes. These include local charities: $85,000 toward Operation Underground Railroad, an organization dedicated to ending child trafficking; $40,000 toward the Utah Food Bank to help feed children in need; and global charities: $15,000 each for FEJ-USA to help poverty in Haiti; Nixon Strong Foundation to help childhood cancer, and Summit Bank Foundation Wildfire Relief Fund.

New U Life is looking forward to deepening this positive impact on communities and lives around the world as it continues to roll out more initiatives and partner with more organizations for the new year.

About New U Life

New U Life was founded to set a new standard in product innovation and quality while changing lives for the better. New U Life's marquee product, SomaDerm®, contains key ingredients demonstrated in independent research to increase natural growth hormone levels. To learn more, visit www.newulife.com.

