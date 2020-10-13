New UL 489 DIN Rail DC Miniature Circuit Breakers from NOARK Electric

POMONA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOARK Electric is proud to announce the release of new UL 489 branch circuit breakers – the Ex9-Series B1D. These new MCBs are designed to provide branch circuit protection in a variety of DC. They're available in 1- and 2-pole configurations with current ratings up to 63A. The B1D mounts on standard 35mm DIN rail and is offered with either box or ring-tongue terminals. Like all NOARK products, these new MCBs are covered by NOARK's exclusive 5-year limited warranty.