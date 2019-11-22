New Ultimate AI Accessory: CM Translator Is Changing The Way People Talk To The World

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global population is getting more diverse, some of the greatest trends arising are language and cultural barriers. While most countries have a dominant language, millions of people speak other languages in their communities, and at home. Language barriers can cause simple tasks in daily life to be difficult and are the most common communication barriers which create misunderstandings and misinterpretations between people.

CM Translator, an innovative, smart electronic device powered by AI technology from Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services, with machine translation and Neural Text-to-Speech capabilities, as well as Automatic Speech Recognition from OrionStar, is unlocking new possibilities in the way people talk to the world and facilitates multilingual communications, eliminating language as a barrier.

CM Translator now translates 42 popular languages including English, Spanish, French, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Germany, and Portuguese, covering more than 90% of the countries across the world. CM Translator, the best-selling foreign language instant AI translator, has sold over 300,000 cumulative units to date. The additional languages are available through an in-app upgrade to CheetahTALK (the latest version of the app).

Unlike translation apps, CM Translator is a standalone, convenient and secure device that frees up people's phones, and allows people from all over the world make and embrace new connections in an instant. CM Translator is a must-have accessory for overseas travelers, healthcare, hospitality, education and multilingual families who need to communicate abroad or at home, and makes a wonderful gift for family, friend or business.

CM Translator, winner of the 2019 iF Design Award, features an easy-to-use one-button design, battery life with 180 days of standby time and 20 hours of continuous use per charge. CM Translator automatically recognizes and translates the input language.

CM Translator fits comfortably in the palm of your hand and features:

One-button two-way translations

42 languages and 6 system languages

1.4 oz., light as a passport

180 days standby

CM Translator, available for purchase online on Amazon, is the ideal companion for instant two-way language translation and real-time recording.

