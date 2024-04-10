New Ultrasound IV Training Program Earns First-Ever Seal of Approval from Infusion Nurses Society

"Ultimate training tool" for UGPIV procedures and best practices upholds rigorous INS Infusion Therapy Standards of Practice

HARTWELL, Ga., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new ultrasound-guided peripheral IV (UGPIV) mastery training program from PICC Excellence has been recognized by the Infusion Nurses Society (INS) with the first Seal of Approval for infusion education, according to Nancy Moureau, RN, PhD, an internationally recognized expert in vascular access and CEO of PICC Excellence .

INS CEO Chris Hunt said the organization "is pleased to award the first-ever INS Seal of Approval to the UGPIV Mastery Course by PICC Excellence," a recognition designed to reflect the credibility of education, competency-based training and content that adheres to the INS Infusion Therapy Standards of Practice for infusion-related information.

Program Details

The UGPIV Mastery Training Toolbox provides learners, trainers, and healthcare organizations with a systematic, comprehensive and blended educational approach to mastering UGPIV procedures. Moureau designed the training program to address the "inconsistency and fragmentation of training" that prevents clinicians from achieving and mastering all the skills needed to perform safe and successful PIV insertions using ultrasound guidance.

"As clinicians, it is our responsibility to protect our patients. Offering a more standardized approach to UGPIV training helps us to fulfill our responsibility by performing this increasingly common procedure as safely and successfully as possible," said Moureau.

The UGPIV Mastery Training program combines a blended approach to Mastery Learning, incorporating online courses, simulated practice, and supervised insertions, leading to a final examination to complete the process and receive the UGPIV Mastery Certificate. The toolbox's systematic process of learning follows established evidence from mastery learning processes that incorporate levels of achievement, accountability, and documentation, said Moureau.

The UGPIV Mastery Training program can be purchased by individuals or via a multi-user licensing package for hospitals or other organizations. Click here for upcoming workshop dates of the UGPIV Mastery Training program.

INS Seal of Approval & Infusion Therapy Standards of Practice

The INS Seal of Approval program is the organization's newest initiative, serving as a prestigious acknowledgment that recognizes educational programs and resources that uphold the rigorous Infusion Therapy Standards of Practice, said Marlene M. Steinheiser, PhD, RN, CRNI, Director of Clinical Education for INS.

The UGPIV Mastery Training program incorporates the same requirements and concepts that are showcased in the latest edition of the INS Standards of Practice regarding the use of vascular visualization technology.

The INS Standards recommend that organizations:

Establish comprehensive ultrasound-guided training programs to support clinicians through the novice-to-expert continuum.





Assess and document clinician competency in the use of vascular visualization technology for the insertion of VADs. This knowledge includes but is not limited to, assessment of vessels, size, depth, location, potential complications, and adherence to and awareness of Aseptic Non-Touch Technique (ANTT)

"Receiving the INS Seal of Approval acknowledges that the PICC Excellence UGPIV Mastery Training program follows the INS Standards of Practice," said Moureau. "The comprehensive training program incorporates the INS Standards for ultrasound and other evidence-based organizational recommendations of education, simulation training and testing to document competency and audit successful performance."

Insertion of a peripheral intravenous catheter is the most commonly performed invasive medical procedure among hospitalized patients. In North America, an estimated 350 million peripheral intravenous catheters are purchased each year, with approximately 10-20 percent of all insertions now being performed with ultrasound-guidance.

Resources

PICC Excellence Launches UGPIV Mastery Program

INS Infusion Standards of Practice, 9th Edition

INS Education in Infusion Nursing Practice

About Dr. Nancy Moureau and PICC Excellence

Nancy Moureau, RN, PhD, CRNI, CPUI, VA-BC, is the owner and CEO of PICC Excellence, a vascular access education and training service for clinicians. She is a member of the Alliance for Vascular Access Teaching and Research Group (AVATAR). Recognized as an international expert in vascular access education and training, she is widely published in the medical literature , including recent guidelines that defined appropriate indications for insertion, maintenance, and care of PICCs.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, PICC Excellence provides practical, easy-to-understand in-person and web-based education and training for clinicians worldwide. For more information about PICC Excellence, visit www.piccexcellence.com .

Contact: Liz Dowling

Dowling & Dennis PR

415-388-2794

[email protected]

SOURCE PICC Excellence