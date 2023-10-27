New Unique Lego Focused Toy Store Coming to Prescott, AZ -- Will Provide New Jobs and Desperately Needed Teen, Young Adult / Family-Oriented Shopping Experience to the Downtown Prescott Area

PRESCOTT, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John's Box of Bricks, a store specializing in unique Lego products is opening for business in Prescott, AZ and will provide new jobs and a desperately needed family-oriented shopping experience in the historical downtown area. The store will sell Lego products appealing to all interests and all ages, and it will feature interactive displays and exhibits. During the holidays, the store will feature two winter villages built entirely from Lego products, including a working Christmas train and trolley. The store will open for business on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, and will be open daily thereafter.

Downtown Prescott, AZ, also known as "the Christmas City," is renowned for its charm, distinctive courthouse square ("the Square"), and Whiskey Row. What the Christmas City is lacking are family-oriented stores. Nearly one-fourth of the courthouse square area encompasses "Whiskey Row" — an entire city block that is dominated by bars and taverns. Much of the rest of the Square is dotted with souvenir shops, women's clothing stores, and art galleries. What downtown Prescott lacks are stores that appeal to families and especially to kids, teens and young adults.

Located within a few minutes' walk from the historical courthouse square, John's Box of Bricks will offer unique Lego products that will appeal to all ages and all interests. The store will have many exciting, fun, and interactive elements, including a custom build-a-minifigure station where Lego fans can build and customize their own Lego minifigures, a colorful pick-a-brick wall and bulk Lego bin where Lego builders can pick out parts and pieces to build their own creations, free-play areas, and large displays of prebuilt Lego products! The store will have thousands of new and used Lego sets and minifigures for sale, most of which are unavailable in typical retail outlets. Building sets will span a large variety of interests including Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, Harry Potter, music, art, dinosaurs, sports cars, aviation, space, architecture, botanicals, and Christmas / seasonal sets, as well as classical Lego themes such as City, Ninjago, Friends, and Duplo, among others.

In line with the "Christmas City" theme, during the holidays, the store will showcase two winter villages built entirely from Lego bricks! The first winter village will include a toy store, a train station, a bakery, a music store, a fire station, a merry go round, ice skating rinks, a working Christmas train, and, of course, Santa and his elves! An accompanying winter village will feature a Lego ski resort, a gingerbread house, a winter cottage, and a working town trolley!

John's Box of Bricks is located at 220 W Goodwin Street, in historic downtown Prescott AZ, (at Old Firehouse Plaza). The store will be open daily from 10am to 5pm Monday through Thursday, 10am to 6pm Friday and Saturday and noon to 4pm on Sundays.

John's Box of Bricks is a family business owned and operated by John Donovan. John's wife Heather, and their 13-year-old son, Tyler, also work in the business. John is a CPA and an accomplished business executive with over 30 years of business experience. John has been actively involved in buying and selling Lego products since 2021. John decided to open a brick-and-mortar store specializing in Lego products after realizing the significant demand for such products but discovering the limitations of selling such products online. John said "Lego products are uniquely suited to be purchased in person at a brick-and-mortar store where they can be viewed, demonstrated, compared, and handled by the customer. Lego fans are seeking unique products, but they are often frustrated by the lack of availability in traditional retail stores and disappointed by online buying options due to inconsistent quality, safety concerns, the inability to handle/touch the product, the high cost of, and long lead times associated with, shipping such products, and the lack of customer support/service online. In our store, customers will be able to see and handle the product themselves, see Lego sets built and demonstrated in the store, and be able to ask questions of knowledgeable staff who can assist with purchasing decisions."

John's Box of Bricks specializes in unique Lego products for all interests and all ages. They offer one of the largest selections of retired Lego products in the U.S. John's Box of Bricks is located in Prescott, AZ and owned and operated by John Donovan.

