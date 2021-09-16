New Unum vaccine verification product helps employers manage federal requirements

Verify employee vaccination status - Providing a self-service portal for employees to report vaccination status and upload documentation.

"We know our business partners trust us to provide solutions for their most pressing issues," said Polly Nicholas, Senior Vice President of Unum Solutions. "The Unum Vaccine Verifier goes beyond a survey, helping human resource teams manage these requirements and allowing them to focus on their employees."

Unum is an industry leader in Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) management, complex employee leave, and several other HR technology solutions. The company also has decades of expertise handling sensitive medical records and navigating regulatory details. Unum Vaccine Verifier includes these solutions for human resource managers:

Exemption management workflow and decision support tools

COVID-19 test result tracking and compliance management

HIPAA compliant vaccination record management and document storage

Integration with Unum's ADA services and leave programs

In addition, Colonial Life, a Unum brand, will offer a vaccine verifier option with similar functionality.

Click here to learn more about the Unum Vaccine Verifier.

Unum (NYSE: UNM) an international provider of workplace benefits and services has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum US, Unum International, and Colonial Life businesses, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2020, Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion and paid $7.6 billion in benefits. The Fortune 250 company is one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere® Institute.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

