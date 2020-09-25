New Update! UltFone Software Launched Website Revamp This September

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All UltFone's products have been revamped that bring users a simple, clean, elegant and comfortable experience. This website revamp can make UltFone serve users more comprehensively, quickly and accurately find UltFone's website, products and services.

UltFone software is a company that focuses on data recovery and management of phones, integrating both development and distribution. It mainly helps users recover lost data (Windows, Mac, iOS, Android) and manage mobile phone data (backup, transfer). And provides one-stop solution to solve mobile phone data problems simply and quickly.

UltFone Windows Data Recovery

UltFone Windows Data Recovery can easily restore all devices except mobile phones, including Windows computer, USB drive, SD card, external hard drive, camera and other devices. This product could recover 1000+ file types, and support all data loss scenarios (delete, format, partition, hard disk damage, etc.). It has the characteristics of fast scanning speed, simple operation and high recovery success rate.

UltFone Mac Data Recovery

UltFone Mac Data Recovery features mac data recovery with T2 chip to guarantee high recovery rate. It is compatible with all versions from 10.9 and above. Like UltFone Windows Data Recovery, it also can recover lost Mac data from multiple data types, multiple devices and multiple scenarios.

UltFone iOS Data Recovery

UltFone iOS Data Recovery can recover data from iOS devices with/without backup. This software can recover anything you lost on iPhone/iPad/iPod. In addition, when your iOS device is stuck or disabled, you can repair your device firstly. This function greatly avoids losing data due to mobile phone system problems.

UltFone Android Data Recovery

UltFone Android Data Recovery can recover data from 7000+ Android phones, no root required. Its powerful functions can recover data lost due to various scenarios. The data types include common video, pictures and WhatsApp messages and attachments.

About UltFone

UltFone is composed of a group of tech talents. It is not only committed to improving the quality of products and the user experience, but also adopting continuously advanced technology to create new products cater for the needs of users. More information: https://www.ultfone.com/

