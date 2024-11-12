New Upgraded Points Study Highlights Trends in Holiday Charity Across the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by Upgraded Points examines how, where, and why Americans plan to donate this season, revealing the top causes and states that show the most holiday goodwill. Despite economic challenges, local charities lead the way for holiday contributions, with Americans eager to support their communities while spreading cheer and hope with meaningful donations.

"The holiday season always inspires people to give back in ways that matter most to them," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "Our latest study captures the heart of that generosity, showing how people across the country contribute to causes they care about. And we hope it will inspire others to join in and give when they can."

Study Methodology

In October 2024, the study surveyed over 2,400 anonymous respondents across the U.S. on their donation habits and preferences, past and present. Alaska and Wyoming were excluded from the results presented due to insufficient responses.

Holiday Giving Standouts: States Planning To Go Above and Beyond

1.Southern Hospitality Shines: Alabama

Known for its warm hospitality, Alabama leads the nation in generosity, with residents planning an impressive average donation of $215.42. 70% of Alabamians say they will be giving back this holiday season.

2.West Coast Generosity: Oregon

Oregon follows closely, with residents contributing an average of $194.21 — showing that the spirit of giving is strong on the West Coast.

3.Midwestern and Southwestern Gifts: Oklahoma, Ohio, and New Mexico

In Oklahoma, Ohio, and New Mexico, planned donations reflect a generous spirit, with residents giving around $180 to $185 each, showing consistent goodwill across regions.

Modest but Meaningful: States With Lower Average Donations

1.Quiet Kindness: North Dakota

North Dakota plans more modest contributions, with residents averaging $36.82, reflecting different priorities for holiday spending.

2.Humble Holiday Giving: Tennessee and North Carolina

Tennessee and North Carolina hover near $37, offering more moderate holiday giving in the Southeast.

3.High Giving Rates Despite Lower Averages: Georgia and Washington

Though average donation amounts are lower, over 65% of Georgia's residents plan to give in some way, with Washington close behind. This highlights a commitment to giving that goes beyond the dollar amount.

A Deeper Dive Into 2024 Holiday Giving: How Americans Are Planning To Donate

1.Christmas Cheer: The Season of Giving

40% of Americans give more during the holidays. As the holidays approach, nearly 40% of Americans report that this is their peak season for donations, with Christmas leading as the most popular time to give.

2.Community First: Local Charities Take Priority

65.8% prefer to support local causes. Reflecting a strong sense of community, most Americans donate to local charities over national or international organizations, focusing on causes close to home.

3.Financial Constraints Curbing Generosity

43.8% plan to donate less than last year. Economic challenges affect holiday generosity, with nearly half of Americans anticipating giving less this season compared to 2023.

4.Minimal Increases in Giving

Only 7.4% plan to increase donations. With financial pressures mounting, just 7.4% of Americans expect to boost their donations this year, a small but dedicated group navigating the challenges of 2024 to give a bit more.

For more information on donation preferences, along with whether Americans prefer to use cash or goods/services as part of their seasonal donations, please visit the full study online .

