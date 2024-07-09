New Upgraded Points Study Reveals the Hottest Coffee Spots in Cities around the U.S.

SEATTLE, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points is revealing where Americans get their morning cup of joe in cities around the U.S.

"For many, coffee has become a necessity and the true fuel that powers their day," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "But where they choose to get their caffeine fix can vary widely. In cities like Seattle, where modern American coffee culture was born, flavor appreciation runs high. We wanted to recognize the local coffee shops that are fueling residents day in and day out."

Study Methodology

Upgraded Points compiled a list of the highest-rated coffee shops in the 50 most populous U.S. cities. The study then analyzed Google Trends search data over the past year to find which local coffee shop was top-searched in each city.

Beloved Baristas of the South

A Coffee and Art Oasis – Brewing Buddha Café & Arthouse : In the vibrant city of Miami , this coffee shop captures the top spot in searches with an eclectic venue seamlessly blending coffee culture with artistry in a unique and inviting space that's a hit among coffee lovers and art enthusiasts alike.





: In the vibrant city of , this coffee shop captures the top spot in searches with an eclectic venue seamlessly blending coffee culture with artistry in a unique and inviting space that's a hit among coffee lovers and art enthusiasts alike. Laidback Coffee Haven – Idlewild Coffee: Known for its specialty brews and relaxed vibe, Idlewild Coffee is where the coffee scene in Austin, Texas , truly shines. It offers a perfect spot to chill and enjoy a fantastic cup of joe.





Known for its specialty brews and relaxed vibe, Idlewild Coffee is where the coffee scene in , truly shines. It offers a perfect spot to chill and enjoy a fantastic cup of joe. A Java Showstopper – Momento Specialty Coffee: In the music city of Nashville, Tennessee , Momento Specialty Coffee takes center stage in searches. With its focus on curated coffee experiences and exceptional hospitality, it's a favorite among Nashvillians looking to kickstart their day with a perfect brew.

The Wild West of Coffee

The Ultimate Coffee Spot – Yeems Coffee: Reigning supreme in search interest among local coffee shops on the sunny streets of Los Angeles , Yeems Coffee is the go-to spot for coffee lovers looking for a stylish and eco-friendly caffeine fix.





Reigning supreme in search interest among local coffee shops on the sunny streets of , Yeems Coffee is the go-to spot for coffee lovers looking for a stylish and eco-friendly caffeine fix. A Cozy Hideaway – Compton's Coffee House: In the foggy depths of San Francisco , Compton's Coffee House is a lighthouse of flavor and energy. Nestled in the heart of the city, this charming spot offers a warm and inviting refuge perfect for those seeking a flavorful coffee escape.





In the foggy depths of , Coffee House is a lighthouse of flavor and energy. Nestled in the heart of the city, this charming spot offers a warm and inviting refuge perfect for those seeking a flavorful coffee escape. Pure Coffee Culture – Coffeeholic House: Heading north to Seattle , Coffeeholic House takes the crown as the top-searched local coffee shop. With its passion for top-notch beans and friendly service, Coffeeholic House captures the spirit of Seattle's famous coffee culture and is a must-visit for coffee aficionados everywhere.

Coffee Beans Across the U.S. – A Few Honorable Mentions

Buffalo, New York – Raha Coffee House

– Raha Coffee House Detroit – AWAKE Café Detroit

– AWAKE Café Indianapolis – Amberson Coffee & Grocer

– Amberson Coffee & Grocer Las Vegas – Coffee Religion

– Coffee Religion Portland, Oregon – Keeper Coffee

– Keeper Coffee Virginia Beach, Virginia – 17 Hands Coffee

For a detailed look at the top-searched coffee houses in each city, check out the full study online.

