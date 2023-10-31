New Upgraded Points' Study Uncovers Costs and Preferences When Traveling with Pets

One-Fourth of Pet Owners Are Passionate About Advocating for Stronger Pet-Friendly Travel Policies, While One-Third of Non-Pet Owners Are Uncomfortable Sharing Cabin Space with Pets

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points recently surveyed pet owners and non-pet owners on the complexities of traveling with pets. This latest report provides a comprehensive analysis of the difference in sentiment between pet owners and non-pet owners regarding pet-friendly travel and accommodations.

What Americans Pay So Pets Can Stay. Pet Owner vs. Non-Pet Owners Sentiment on Traveling with Pets.

"Traveling with pets comes with a unique set of challenges and rewards," said Alex Miller, Founder and CEO of Upgraded Points. "Our latest study offers insight into the balance Americans strike when traveling with their pets, and what non-pet owning travelers think about it all, too."

Study Methodology

The study was conducted in September of 2023 and surveyed 1,000 Americans who regularly travel, asking questions on pet travel preferences of pet owners and non-pet owners alike towards pet-friendly flights and accommodations. Although a small minority report having flown with their pets, a whopping 85% of pet owners have faced travel challenges or restrictions when they do.

Inflight Pet Passengers and Furry Encounters

One-third (34%) of non-pet owners are uncomfortable sharing cabin space with other people's pets.

Generally, pet owners prefer to drive: 70% of pet owners would rather road trip with their pet for 8 hours than take a 2-hour flight.

When they fly, pet owners typically leave their pet in their carrier: 26% let their pet out of its carrier while flying on a plane, while 59% leave it in a carrier the whole trip.

57% of non-pet owners would rather sit next to a pet on a plane than a child, although when given the choice between a 2-hour flight next to a pet on a plane or an 8-hour road trip without any animals, 45% opt for the 8-hour trip.

Travel Accommodations for Pet Owners

24% of pet owners don't travel more with their pets due to difficulty finding pet-friendly accommodation.

72% report altering their travel plans to accommodate their pet's needs better. 37% do it occasionally, and nearly 1 in 10 (9%) do it frequently.

17% consider the pet-friendliness of a location to be their first priority when planning a trip. 59% prioritize it if it aligns with some of their other preferences.

Almost two-thirds of pet owners would bring their pet every time they traveled, if possible.

33% of pet owners would choose to vacation anywhere with their pets rather than travel to their dream destination alone.

25% of non-pet owners would never stay at an Airbnb marketed as "pet-friendly." Another 1 in 5 would only do it as a last resort.

How Much Are You Willing To Pay?

62% of pet owners will pay more for a pet-friendly hotel/Airbnb so their pet can accompany them on trips.

64% of pet owners would pay an additional $50 per night for pet-centric amenities.

per night for pet-centric amenities. $94 is the average amount non-pet owners would pay to never be in the cabin of an airplane with someone's pet again.

For the complete findings, including insights on how non-pet owners feel about airline policies and regulations and pet-friendly accommodations, please visit the full study online .

