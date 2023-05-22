New Upgrades for PDFelement 4.0 Will Revolutionize PDF Management and Improve User Experiences

News provided by

Wondershare

22 May, 2023, 06:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PDFelement, an award-winning Wondershare PDF software used mainly by business professionals, is thrilled to announce the release of its highly anticipated version 4.0. PDFelement brings simultaneous updates for both iOS and Android platforms, delivering an enhanced user experience and an improved functionality.

Below are some key updates for the iOS and Android platforms.

Continue Reading

iOS Platform Updates:

  • A 50% increase in document loading speed for quick access.
  • An enhanced file management capabilities for better organization and navigation.
  • An addition of multiple sharing options, including email and instant screenshot sharing, for streamlined collaboration and workflows.

Android Platform Updates:

  • Introduction of Liquid Mode for a more immersive reading experience.
  • A new Phone Library feature providing access to a collection of 100 free books.
  • Improvements for sharing options, including screenshot and text sharing.
  • A brand-new support for reading and storing documents from popular cloud platforms like Google Drive.

PDFelement enables businesses to efficiently handle their PDF documents and has been widely recognized and awarded for its exceptional software capabilities. Whether it's creating, editing, annotating, or converting PDF files, PDFelement offers a comprehensive suite of tools that empower professionals to work with PDF documents seamlessly.

Gary, the Product Manager of PDFelement, expresses excitement about the updates, stating, "We are thrilled to bring these updates to our iOS and Android users. Our aim is to provide a seamless and efficient PDF management experience tailored to each platform's unique needs. With these updates, we are confident that our users will enjoy elevated productivity and convenience."

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare PDFelement is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, and pricing starts at $6.99 per month. For free trials and downloads, please visit our official website or follow us on YouTubeFacebookTwitter, and Instagram to learn more about PDFelement.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

SOURCE Wondershare

Also from this source

Wondershare Filmora a annoncé le lancement de sa campagne de co-création

Wondershare Filmora anunció el lanzamiento de su campaña de creación conjunta

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.