New U.S. Alcohol Report Tainted by Bias, Conflicts

Broad Group of National Agriculture, Beverage and Hospitality Associations Urges Secretaries of USDA and HHS to Reject Findings

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Science Over Bias, a broad coalition of the nation's agriculture, beverage and hospitality industries issued the following statement today in response to the new Alcohol Intake and Health report from the Interagency Coordinating Committee on the Prevention of Underage Drinking (ICCPUD):

"Today's report is the product of a flawed, opaque and unprecedented process, rife with bias and conflicts of interest. Several members of the six-member ICCPUD panel have affiliations with international anti-alcohol advocacy groups, and the panel has worked closely with others connected with these advocates. Congress never authorized or appropriated money for the panel or its work, and numerous letters from Congress and industry have voiced serious concerns over the process.

"Our collective organizations are a broad-based group representing seed to store, horticulture to hospitality. We are committed to science over bias. This report heightens our concerns that the Dietary Guidelines for Americans' recommendations with respect to alcohol will not be based on a preponderance of sound scientific evidence.

"We urge the Secretaries of Agriculture and Health & Human Services to uphold the integrity of the DGAs to promote informed and responsible decision-making around alcohol. The agencies should disregard the ICCPUD report in their final assessments for the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines."

Members of Congress and stakeholders across agriculture, beverage and hospitality have repeatedly raised numerous concerns about the ICCPUD review panel, including:

Lack of transparency and limited opportunities for stakeholder input;

Issues with statutory authority, especially assigning research on adult alcohol consumption to a committee created solely to address underage drinking;

Clear evidence of bias and conflicts of interest in those tasked with conducting the research, including ties to international temperance organizations and anti-alcohol advocacy efforts;

An unprecedented process that allows for original research based on cherry-picked data and flawed methodologies.

About the NASEM Review of Evidence on Alcohol and Health

Coverage of the ICCPUD report is not complete without reference to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) Review of Evidence on Alcohol and Health, released on Dec. 17, 2024, which concluded that moderate alcohol consumption is associated with lower risks of all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease, compared to never consuming alcohol. The review also found that, compared with never consuming alcohol, moderate alcohol consumption is associated with an increased risk of some types of cancer.

About the Dietary Guidelines for Americans

For decades, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) have recommended that adults who choose to drink should do so in moderation. The current DGAs advise limiting alcohol consumption for those who choose to drink to no more than two drinks per day for men and no more than one drink a day for women. The DGAs also advise that drinking less is better for health and that there are some adults who should not drink any alcohol. The DGAs are updated every five years.

This statement is co-signed by the following national trade associations:

American Beverage Licensees

American Cider Association

Associated Cooperage Industries of America Inc.

American Craft Spirits Association

American Distilling Institute

American Distilled Spirits Alliance

Beer Institute

Brewers Association

Can Manufacturers Institute

Consumer Brands Association

Distilled Spirits Council of the United States

Glass Packaging Institute

Hop Growers of America

Independent Restaurant Coalition

National Association of Wheat Growers

National Barley Growers Association

National Beer Wholesalers Association

National Restaurant Association

United States Bartenders' Guild

Wine America

Wine Institute

Wine & Spirits Guild of America

Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America

These trade associations have joined more than 85 organizations who have called for Science Over Bias in the Dietary Guidelines review process with respect to alcohol.

Important Reminder: Many lifestyle choices carry potential risks, and the consumption of alcohol is no exception. We encourage all adults who choose to drink to adhere to the Dietary Guidelines and consult with their healthcare providers. No one should drink to achieve health benefits, and some people should not drink at all.

