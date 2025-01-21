New US L48 oil and gas coverage to complete the globe for Welligence Energy Analytics

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the highly anticipated 2025 launch of its US L48 upstream oil and gas coverage, Welligence is poised to join a small number of firms that boast of global coverage of the upstream oil and gas sector.

Founded in 2017, the Welligence Energy Analytics journey commenced with oil and gas coverage of Latin America, before initiating coverage of the US Gulf of Mexico in 2019. Through the opening of office hubs in the United Kingdom (2020) and Singapore (2022), Welligence built out industry-leading historical and forward-looking analysis on every country's oil and gas sector globally. The result is a world-class international upstream oil and gas research platform.

"It's really exciting to be in the position we are in today, as we prepare to put the final puzzle piece in place, US L48 coverage. When we started building the company in 2017, we never really knew how far we could take this, but we've got an incredible amount of momentum and a very strong and growing team," said Welligence CEO Ross Lubetkin. "Global coverage opens up a multitude of opportunities for us when it comes to macro research. That's really been a key objective all these years."

Welligence will be rolling out its coverage of the US L48 onshore space throughout 2025, which will give the firm coverage of every upstream oil and gas asset across the globe, all in one platform.

The firm will be releasing global exploration, M&A, corporate portfolio analysis and modelling, greenhouse gas emissions analysis, and LNG, all driven by the most granular, transparent and frequently updated upstream data on the market. With insights and thought leadership from the company's seasoned experts, the platform will become increasingly powerful for decision-makers across the industry.

For more information on what's next at Welligence, please contact:

Anne Ekern

SVP, Head of Marketing

[email protected]

Cel phone: 832-660-8203

Austin Chilton, Director

Marketing

[email protected]

Cell: 713-306-7635

SOURCE Welligence Energy Analytics