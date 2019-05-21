New U.S. Patents Granted for RegenLab

ii) Systems for the preparation of thrombin serum and biological glue, in particular tubes containing a thixotropic gel: U.S. Patent No. 10,226,516.

These new patents represent a recognition by the USPTO of RegenLab's innovation, technology and efficiency. This is great news for RegenLab, its employees and partners, and justifies RegenLab's investment in R&D and enforcement of its intellectual property rights.

This brings a total of 10 (ten) U.S. granted patents on these technologies, expanding RegenLab's patent portfolio along with patents also recently granted in other jurisdictions:

i) Methods for the preparation of PRP by centrifuging tubes with a (polymeric) thixotropic gel (+ anticoagulant) and removing Platelet Poor Plasma (PPP), optionally combined with a cell extract or coagulation activator: US10,092,598

ii) Methods for the preparation of PRP by centrifuging tubes with only a thixotropic gel and anticoagulant, optionally combined with e.g. a coagulation activator, a cell extract, cream, filler, hydrogel, vitamin, antalgic, analgesic or HA: US10,080,770

iii) Systems for the preparation of PRP and Bone Marrow Concentrate (BMC), in particular tubes containing a thixotropic gel and anticoagulant: US10,064,894

iv) Systems/methods combining PRP and HA in two separate devices: US10,052,349

v) Systems/methods for the preparation of PRP, in particular tubes containing a thixotropic gel and sodium citrate as anticoagulant: US9,833,478

vi) Composition comprising HA, anticoagulant and thixotropic gel, tube/container containing such composition, combination with coagulation activator or cell extract: US9,517,255

vii) Methods for the preparation of HA and PRP in a single device, in particular centrifuging tubes containing HA and optionally a gel and anticoagulant, optionally combined with e.g. a coagulation activator or cell extract: US8,945,537

viii) Specific PRP compositions, tubes containing specific thixotropic gels and anticoagulants, combination with cell extracts, related methods and cell culture methods: US8,529,957.

PRP* ALONE PRP + CELL Culture ATS* ALONE + PRP PRP + HA* PRP + CELL Extract WO2011/110948 WO2008/023026 WO2011/110948 WO2011/110948 WO2008/023026 WO2013/061309 WO2011/110948 US10226516 WO2013/061309 WO2011/110948 WO2016/083549 WO2016/083549 AU2013203115B WO2016/083549 WO2016/083549 US10092598 US8529957 JP6359495 US10272139 US10092598 US10080770 EP2073862B Pending EP3403659 US9517255 US10080770 US10064894 CH696752 JP2017149786 US8945537 US9517255 US9833478

CN105998067 US10052349 US8529957 US8529957

IL252122 EP3184114B EP2073862B EP2073862B

and CA2915649 EP2544697B1 CH696752 CH696752



CA2789533C

HK1231793



CN103079577B

Pending



JP6076091

US2018353436



AU2011225828B

EP3111974 and



IL221133

EP3395383



RU2614722



RU2667964



JP6076091



JP6321119



KR20130067247



HK1179507



and Pending



US16/298,112



7167/DELNP/2012



JP2017149786





*PRP : Platelet Rich Plasma

*HA : Hyaluronic Acid

*ATS : Autologous Thrombin Serum

CN105998067 US2018327120 and EP2771241

About RegenLab

RegenLab is a leading innovator of medical devices for the preparation of platelet rich plasma, which it markets under the well-recognized REGENLAB®, REGENKIT® and CELLULAR MATRIX™* brands.

RegenLab remains committed to providing pyrogen-free devices of the highest quality and safety, as well as protecting customers through enforcement of its intellectual property rights.

Additional information about RegenLab and its patents can be found at https://www.regenlab.com/corporate/ patents and https://www.regenlabusa.com.

*Only available for research purposes in the United States (not available for sale)

