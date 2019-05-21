New U.S. Patents Granted for RegenLab

News provided by

Regen Lab SA

May 21, 2019, 15:23 ET

LE-MONT-SUR LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Antoine Turzi, inventor, Regen Lab SA and RegenLab USA LLC are delighted to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued two new U.S. patents covering its Thrombin Serum (TS), Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) and Hyaluronic Acid (HA) technologies:

i)  Systems/methods for the preparation of PRP and HA in a single "all in one" device – the CELLULAR MATRIX™ technology* with tubes containing HA, a thixotropic gel and an anticoagulant: U.S. Patent No. 10,272,139 and

Patent document (PRNewsfoto/Regen Lab SA)
Patent document (PRNewsfoto/Regen Lab SA)
Patent document (PRNewsfoto/Regen Lab SA)
Patent document (PRNewsfoto/Regen Lab SA)
Patent certificate (PRNewsfoto/Regen Lab SA)
Patent certificate (PRNewsfoto/Regen Lab SA)
Patent document (PRNewsfoto/Regen Lab SA) Patent document (PRNewsfoto/Regen Lab SA) Patent certificate (PRNewsfoto/Regen Lab SA)

ii) Systems for the preparation of thrombin serum and biological glue, in particular tubes containing a thixotropic gel: U.S. Patent No. 10,226,516.

These new patents represent a recognition by the USPTO of RegenLab's innovation, technology and efficiency. This is great news for RegenLab, its employees and partners, and justifies RegenLab's investment in R&D and enforcement of its intellectual property rights.

This brings a total of 10 (ten) U.S. granted patents on these technologies, expanding RegenLab's patent portfolio along with patents also recently granted in other jurisdictions:

i)  Methods for the preparation of PRP by centrifuging tubes with a (polymeric) thixotropic gel (+ anticoagulant) and removing Platelet Poor Plasma (PPP), optionally combined with a cell extract or coagulation activator: US10,092,598

ii) Methods for the preparation of PRP by centrifuging tubes with only a thixotropic gel and anticoagulant, optionally combined with e.g. a coagulation activator, a cell extract, cream, filler, hydrogel, vitamin, antalgic, analgesic or HA: US10,080,770

iii) Systems for the preparation of PRP and Bone Marrow Concentrate (BMC), in particular tubes containing a thixotropic gel and anticoagulant: US10,064,894

iv) Systems/methods combining PRP and HA in two separate devices: US10,052,349

v)  Systems/methods for the preparation of PRP, in particular tubes containing a thixotropic gel and sodium citrate as anticoagulant: US9,833,478

vi)  Composition comprising HA, anticoagulant and thixotropic gel, tube/container containing such composition, combination with coagulation activator or cell extract: US9,517,255

vii) Methods for the preparation of HA and PRP in a single device, in particular centrifuging tubes containing HA and optionally a gel and anticoagulant, optionally combined with e.g. a coagulation activator or cell extract: US8,945,537

viii) Specific PRP compositions, tubes containing specific thixotropic gels and anticoagulants, combination with cell extracts, related methods and cell culture methods: US8,529,957.

PRP* ALONE

PRP + CELL Culture

ATS* ALONE + PRP

PRP + HA*

PRP + CELL Extract

WO2011/110948

WO2008/023026

WO2011/110948

WO2011/110948

WO2008/023026

WO2013/061309

WO2011/110948

US10226516

WO2013/061309

WO2011/110948

WO2016/083549

WO2016/083549

AU2013203115B

WO2016/083549

WO2016/083549

US10092598

US8529957

JP6359495

US10272139

US10092598

US10080770

EP2073862B

Pending EP3403659

US9517255

US10080770

US10064894

CH696752

JP2017149786

US8945537

US9517255

US9833478

CN105998067

US10052349

US8529957

US8529957

IL252122

EP3184114B

EP2073862B

EP2073862B

and CA2915649

EP2544697B1

CH696752

CH696752

CA2789533C

HK1231793

CN103079577B

Pending

JP6076091

US2018353436

AU2011225828B

EP3111974 and

IL221133

EP3395383

RU2614722

RU2667964

JP6076091

JP6321119

KR20130067247

HK1179507

and Pending

US16/298,112

7167/DELNP/2012

JP2017149786

*PRP : Platelet Rich Plasma

*HA : Hyaluronic Acid

*ATS : Autologous Thrombin Serum
CN105998067 US2018327120 and EP2771241

About RegenLab

RegenLab is a leading innovator of medical devices for the preparation of platelet rich plasma, which it markets under the well-recognized REGENLAB®, REGENKIT® and CELLULAR MATRIX™* brands.

RegenLab remains committed to providing pyrogen-free devices of the highest quality and safety, as well as protecting customers through enforcement of its intellectual property rights.

Additional information about RegenLab and its patents can be found at https://www.regenlab.com/corporate/ patents and https://www.regenlabusa.com.

*Only available for research purposes in the United States (not available for sale)

RegenLab® USA LLC 575 Madison Avenue
Suite 1006 New York, NY 10022-2511 Phone & Fax: 1-800-220-9082
www.regenlabusa.com

Regen Lab SA En Budron B2
CH - 1052 Le Mont-Sur-Lausanne
Switzerland                             
Tel. +41(0)21 864 01.11 
Fax. +41(0)21 864 01.10
www.regenlab.com

Roberta Ruggeri, Tel. +41(0)21 864 01 11

SOURCE Regen Lab SA

Related Links

http://www.regenlab.com

Also from this source

The European Patent Office (EPO) Disapproves British Court and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

New U.S. Patents Granted for RegenLab

News provided by

Regen Lab SA

May 21, 2019, 15:23 ET