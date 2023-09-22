NEW USA MADE EV CHARGING STATION PROVIDES SAFE, RELIABLE, COST-EFFECTIVE CHARGING FOR RESIDENTIAL APPLICATIONS

News provided by

North Shore Safety

22 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

North Shore Safety Introduces LineGard EVSE2 Level 2 Charging Station With Class C GFCI Protection -  the Highest Level of Protection Available

MENTOR,  Ohio, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Shore Safety (NSS), a leader in electrical protection solutions for over 25 years, is proud to unveil its latest innovation: the LineGard™ EVSE2 Level 2 Charging Station. Committed to safeguarding the electrical well-being of individuals and adhering to the stringent National Electrical Code (NEC), North Shore Safety continues to be a pioneer in USA Made,  UL Listed electrical protection products for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Continue Reading
North Shore Safety’s LineGard™ EVSE2 EV Charging Station
North Shore Safety’s LineGard™ EVSE2 EV Charging Station

As electric vehicles (EVs) increasingly become a staple of modern life, the importance of safe and efficient charging stations cannot be overstated. Since the NEC's introduction of Article 625 in 1996, safe EV charging standards have been mandated for EV manufacturers. One of the key requirements is the integration of a ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI), which prevents electrical shock to users.

NSS has built a strong reputation in high amperage GFCIs and was even instrumental in designing and manufacturing Tesla's first Level 2 charging system for its Roadster EV. Building on this legacy, the company is thrilled to launch its own EVSE Level 2 charging station, the LineGard EVSE2.

Rated at 32 Amps, the LineGard™ EVSE2 can provide up to 25 miles per charging hour to an electric vehicle.   Moreover, it incorporates Class C GFCI technology (18mA +/- 2) for the highest level of electrical protection. Housed in a NEMA 3R rated enclosure, the charging station offers  a level of protection against environmental conditions. To add to the convenience of users, it comes with a NEMA 14-30 plug-in for quick and effortless installation. And the unit can be easily removed and relocated.

"The LineGard EVSE2 is a game-changer for electric vehicle usability.   With range anxiety becoming a prime concern among EV consumers, having safe, cost effective, and reliable at-home charging solution is a must," stated Sean Swick, President of North Shore Safety. "This is especially true for Level 2 charging, as The LineGard EVSE2 can charge an EV up to six times faster than conventional Level 1 charging systems.  As always, our focus is on setting new benchmarks in safety and efficiency remains uncompromised," Swick concluded.

Visit https://www.nssltd.com/ for more information.

SOURCE North Shore Safety

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.