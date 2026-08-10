New USCIS Policy Raises Stakes for EB-1A and O-1 Applicants Choosing Media Agencies

Global Talent PR releases guide as USCIS reinforces the importance of establishing eligibility and submitting required evidence from the outset

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Talent PR, an earned media agency specializing in extraordinary ability immigration petitions, has released a new guide to help EB-1A and O-1 applicants evaluate public relations and media providers.

The release follows an August U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) policy announcement restoring officers' discretion to deny certain immigration benefit requests without first issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE) or Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID). The policy applies to requests pending or filed on or after August 5, 2026.

Global Talent PR is an earned media agency serving EB-1A, O-1 and other extraordinary ability visa applicants.

The announcement does not change EB-1A or O-1 eligibility criteria or eliminate RFEs, but it reinforces that applicants should not rely on an RFE to correct an incomplete or inadequately supported filing.

"The new USCIS policy makes it even more important to get the evidence right the first time," said Kristen Hoff, co-founder of Global Talent PR. "Applicants need credible media coverage supported by documentation demonstrating the publication's audience, editorial standing and relevance to their field."

The new resource, EB-1A and O-1 PR Agencies: How to Choose the Right Firm, explains how to distinguish traditional earned media from purchased publication placements.

The guide cautions applicants to be cautious of providers that offer guaranteed publication, predetermined outlet menus or exact publication dates. These providers may operate as publication brokers, purchasing access to outlets rather than securing independent editorial acceptance.

"Qualified applicants are being sold the appearance of independent recognition by companies that can guarantee coverage because they are paying for it," Hoff said. "In earned media, a journalist or editor makes the decision, the publication maintains editorial control and no one pays for the article to run."

The guide also addresses reliance on third-party website estimates from platforms such as Similarweb, Semrush, Ahrefs and Domain Authority tools, whose estimates can vary significantly and often are inaccurate.

More comprehensive evidence may include available media kits, readership and circulation information, audience demographics, editorial positioning, industry relevance and comparisons with similar publications.

Global Talent PR provides a supporting report for each completed placement, documenting that the coverage is credible, relevant and appropriate for consideration in the petition.

Global Talent PR recommends applicants begin building evidence well before filing and review opportunities with their immigration attorneys.

Global Talent PR works exclusively through earned editorial outreach and does not purchase articles, pay contributors or offer clients a catalog of guaranteed publications.

The full guide is available at https://globaltalentpr.co/eb1a-o1-media-guide/

About Global Talent PR

Global Talent PR is an earned media agency serving EB-1A, O-1 and other extraordinary ability visa applicants. The firm secures organic interviews, profiles, expert commentary and contributed articles and provides available supporting documentation for each placement.

Global Talent PR works alongside immigration attorneys as a public relations partner and does not provide legal advice.

Contact

Global Talent PR Team

978-407-9283

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Talent PR