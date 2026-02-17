Global Talent PR Expands Judging Services for EB-1A and O-1 Visa Applicants

Specialized PR firm offers judging opportunity, research, and application support to help EB-IA and O-1 candidates fulfill one of the most impactful criteria

Global Talent PR, a public relations firm specializing in earned media services for extraordinary talent visa applicants, announced expanded availability of its judging opportunity services for professionals pursuing EB-1A, O-1, and related visa petitions.

The expansion comes as immigration attorneys increasingly emphasize the importance of the judging criterion in building extraordinary talent petitions. Global Talent PR's partner attorneys report that well-documented judging experience has become a particularly valuable component of successful petitions, especially as adjudicators apply greater scrutiny to all categories of evidence.

Global Talent PR conducts in-depth research to identify judging opportunities directly relevant to the client's field. Opportunities can include serving on judging panels for industry awards and competitions, evaluating at startup pitch events and hackathons, peer-reviewing for professional conferences and publications, and serving on selection committees.

Clients receive a curated, ranked list of opportunities, along with full application support for four selected opportunities. This includes writing and editing applications, developing supporting documentation, managing the submission process, and handling any follow-up communications.

"The challenge for most professionals is that finding the right opportunities takes significant research, and the applications themselves require careful positioning. We handle that process, from identifying which judging roles are the strongest fit for each client to completing the applications and seeing them through," said Kristen Hoff, co-founder of Global Talent PR.

Officers have become increasingly attentive to the credibility of judging roles submitted as evidence. Pay-to-participate schemes or roles lacking meaningful evaluation responsibilities are unlikely to meet the evidentiary standard. Global Talent PR prioritizes roles in which applicants are selected based on professional standing and the hosting organization's established credibility in the relevant industry.

Candidates should have established professional experience and a track record of accomplishments in their field that demonstrates credibility for formal judging and evaluation roles. The firm conducts an initial consultation to assess alignment and provides guidance about whether judging is a viable path for each petition.

About Global Talent PR

Global Talent PR is a specialized public relations firm that secures earned media for individuals applying for extraordinary talent visas, including U.S. EB-1A, O-1, NIW, and UK Global Talent visas. Co-founded by award-winning publicists,the firm's founders bring more than three decades of combined media relations experience. Global Talent PR works exclusively with earned media and partners with immigration attorneys to ensure all efforts support and augment each client's petition. In addition to media relations, the firm offers judging and awards application services.

