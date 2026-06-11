Global Talent PR Launches Final Merits Service for EB-1A Petitioners Responding to Requests for Evidence

Expedited earned media helps EB-1A, O-1, and National Interest Waiver applicants strengthen the evidentiary record at the final merits stage amid heightened USCIS scrutiny

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Talent PR, a public relations firm specializing in earned, organic editorial coverage for extraordinary ability visa petitioners, today announced its Final Merits service, an expedited media relations offering for applicants who have received a Request for Evidence (RFE) on a pending petition.

The firm's founders bring more than three decades of combined media relations experience.

The service responds to a marked shift in adjudication. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services data shows the EB-1A approval rate fell to approximately 53% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, down from roughly 67% for the full year. Immigration attorneys report a parallel rise in RFEs and closer examination of evidence at the final merits stage, with officers placing greater weight on whether an applicant's recognition is selective, independently validated, and sustained.

Global Talent PR secures coverage exclusively through earned media, working directly with editors and reporters at established trade and industry outlets. The firm does not pay for placements. Because coverage is organic, it reflects genuine editorial interest rather than payment. Paid or sponsored coverage has never been accepted by USCIS, and applicants who have drawn an RFE face closer examination of the provenance of their evidence, making the distinction between earned and paid coverage more consequential at this stage than at any other point in the process.

"An RFE means an officer is looking closely, and the evidence in a response has to hold up to that scrutiny," said Kristen Hoff, co-founder of Global Talent PR. "Earned coverage carries weight precisely because it cannot be bought. We identify where an applicant's expertise genuinely meets editorial interest and work on an accelerated timeline so the placements are in hand when the response is due."

"When a petition receives an RFE, the response should contain independent, objective, and verifiable evidence of the applicant's recognition and impact within the field. Particularly compelling are materials that objectively demonstrate the applicant's influence outside of their own institution, such as industry publications, conference presentations, invitations to speak, or other third-party materials that specifically identify the applicant by name and discuss their contributions. In our experience, the ability to document multiple independent sources referencing the applicant by name carries significant weight in demonstrating sustained acclaim," said Radu C. Vasilescu of The Vasilescu Law Firm.

The Final Merits service follows the same standards as the firm's standard engagements, with placements aligned to each applicant's petition and coordinated with their immigration counsel before publication.

Global Talent PR works alongside immigration attorneys as a partner and does not provide legal advice. Applicants should consult a licensed immigration attorney regarding their petition, RFE response, and case strategy.

About Global Talent PR

Global Talent PR secures earned media coverage for O-1 and EB-1A visa applicants through established editorial relationships with industry publications. The firm has helped hundreds of professionals meet USCIS media requirements for extraordinary talent petitions. Visit globaltalentpr.co.

Media Contact

Global Talent PR Team

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SOURCE Global Talent PR