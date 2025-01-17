NEW: USCM-AIA National Housing Survey Reveals a Worsening Crisis, Urgent Need for Federal Action

Among the 120 surveyed cities alone, the housing shortfall is expected to grow by more than 2 million units over the next five years, unless Congress acts

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) and the American Institute of Architects (AIA) released the results of the USCM-AIA National Housing Survey, which shows a country struggling with a housing access and affordability crisis that city leaders expect to worsen significantly over the coming years. The survey, which includes the perspectives of 120 cities in 43 states, representing nearly 35 million Americans, presents a stark picture of the challenge.

Among the surveyed cities alone, the housing shortfall is expected to grow by more than 2 million units over the next five years, unless Congress acts. A third of responding mayors reported that more than 50% of households in their city were cost-burdened by housing. Nearly all mayors reported higher median costs in rental prices, sale prices, and cost per square foot. And without congressional action, more than 4-in-5 mayors expected that housing affordability, access, economic opportunity, and homelessness will worsen significantly.

The survey also shows that mayors are leading their communities and taking action locally, but they need congressional support:

4 out of 5 cities have recently updated land use or zoning policies to support additional housing development, or are currently reviewing these policies;

Nearly 90% called on Congress to protect existing federal housing programs and increase funding for the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), the Housing Choice Voucher program, Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), and the HOME Investment Partnerships program;

87% of respondents indicated that it is extremely important, or very important for the federal government to reform and streamline existing federal housing programs;

82% of respondents indicated the need to develop new incentives to spur missing middle housing.

"The message from mayors is clear—the housing crisis is severe, widespread, and worsening. This crisis touches every single one of us, and it is incredibly personal. America's mayors are working with the tools we have to make housing more affordable in our communities, but these problems run so deep and are so widespread that we cannot solve this alone," said USCM President and Columbus (OH) Mayor Andrew Ginther. "A national crisis calls for a national response. We need Congress and the new administration to work with us and invest in affordable housing for American families. Inaction is not an option."

"The American Institute of Architects (AIA) shares the U.S. Conference of Mayors' (USCM) belief that access to safe and affordable housing is essential to thriving communities and our continued economic vitality. I thank USCM for their partnership and collaboration on the USCM-AIA National Housing Survey , a joint report diagnosing the scope and severity of America's housing affordability and access crisis. AIA stands ready to work hand in hand with mayors to support programs that work, and to advocate for much-needed federal legislation. Architects see and feel the impacts of this crisis directly, and, like mayors, know that bold strategies are needed. We look forward to joining with mayors to create dynamic, inclusive housing that enhances quality of life and protects public health and safety," said AIA President Evelyn M. Lee, FAIA.

According to Pew Research, it is currently estimated that the United States has a housing shortage of between 4 to 7 million homes, with 69% of Americans very concerned about the rising cost of housing. In the past three years, the median monthly rental price has increased by 18% and the median purchase price for housing has increased by 21%.

The survey was conducted from November 25 – December 20, 2024, by the U.S. Conference of Mayors in partnership with the American Institute of Architects. In total, 120 cities from 43 states responded, representing 34,921,066 Americans. The full results of the survey can be found here. Key findings from the report can also be found here.

