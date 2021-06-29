New USDA Resources to Promote Reduction of Food Loss and Waste

In a one-minute video, USDA's Food Loss and Waste Liaison Dr. Jean Buzby demonstrates different ways to prevent food waste. The video messages and visuals are also available as a soundbites & b-roll package to allow customized storytelling about preventing food waste. In addition, an infographic (available in PDF and PNG formats) presents streamlined steps to reducing food waste at home.

On July Fourth and all summer long, USDA encourages consumers to use four simple steps to reduce food waste at home.

Plan ahead – Before you go to the grocery store or order online, make a list so you don't buy more than you need.

– Before you go to the grocery store or order online, make a list so you don't buy more than you need. Serve smart – portion control is good for your waistline, and good for reducing plate waste.

– portion control is good for your waistline, and good for reducing plate waste. Love your leftovers – Pack leftovers in small portions in shallow containers, mark the contents and date, and refrigerate or freeze immediately.

– Pack leftovers in small portions in shallow containers, mark the contents and date, and refrigerate or freeze immediately. Compost, don't trash – Food in landfills produces harmful methane. You can recycle your food scraps in a home compost bin or at a local compost center.

Learn more about food loss and waste prevention at www.usda.gov/foodlossandwaste.

