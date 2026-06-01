New USGBC Interactive Map Spotlights LEED- and TRUE-Certified Stadiums for Summertime Sports

From baseball to international football, high-performing stadiums are demonstrating measurable stewardship—and helping raise sustainability standards

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) launched the Sustainable Stadiums Interactive Map, a new tool that helps fans, media, venue operators and city leaders explore LEED- and TRUE-certified stadiums across North America—alongside LEED-certified hotels, restaurants and other buildings located near participating venues.

The map is designed to bring the sustainability story behind major sports and entertainment venues to life. It shows how some of the most visible community gathering places are saving energy, reducing waste, and improving health—ultimately boosting operational efficiency and setting higher sustainability standards in their communities.

"Stadiums are more than places to watch a match or catch a ninth-inning rally," said Rhiannon Jacobsen, managing director, U.S. Market Transformation & Development, USGBC. "They're year-round civic landmarks—hosting concerts, community events and major sporting moments—that often sit at the center of local transportation, economic development and tourism. As communities face hotter summers, rising utility costs and increasing expectations for responsible operations, stadiums have an outsized opportunity to demonstrate what good stewardship looks like at scale."

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the world's most widely used green building rating system. TRUE certification is a powerful tool for facilities aiming to meet zero waste goals.

A summer of events—and a bigger story in host cities

This summer's packed schedule of sports and live entertainment is also a reminder that sustainability isn't confined to a single building; it's a citywide story: how people travel, where they stay, what they eat, and how districts manage energy, water and materials. By pairing stadium locations with nearby LEED-certified hotels, restaurants and other buildings, the interactive map helps audiences see how high-performing venues can anchor broader, more sustainable neighborhoods.

The map also arrives during a season of international football across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More than half of the stadiums hosting tournament matches have achieved LEED certification.

"We are proud to have transformed a venue of this age, style, and complexity, so it remains energy efficient and environmentally friendly for fans who attend any of our events," said Brandon Hamilton, vice president of stadium operations and facilities for the Kansas City Chiefs. "Through the LEED certification process, we estimate that GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has reduced energy operational costs by 10%, water usage by 14%, and that we have quadrupled its diversion through implementation of onsite composting and onsite sorting of recyclables."

The sustainability strategies behind these stadiums translate into real, trackable outcomes, including:

Over 11,500 solar panels installed, generating 5,000+ MWh of renewable energy annually across host venues

Over 100 million gallons of potable water saved annually across host venues, the equivalent of about 180 Olympic-sized swimming pools

More than 5 million single-use plastics eliminated annually through sustainable food and beverage programs across host venues

Energy performance exceeding global benchmarks, with some venues projecting over $1 million in annual energy savings

99% waste diversion reported at 4 host venues

LEED O+M: upgrading existing venues for higher performance

Many of the projects featured on the map are existing stadiums that used LEED for Operations and Maintenance (O+M) to achieve high performance. That approach focuses on how buildings operate day to day, helping operators reduce energy and water use, achieve cost savings, and improve indoor air quality and comfort, thereby enhancing the fan experience.

LEED for LEED Operations and Maintenance (O+M) for existing buildings provides a framework for fully operational, occupied buildings to improve sustainability, efficiency, and performance. It focuses on energy, water, waste, and indoor air quality rather than new construction. For high-profile venues that serve millions of visitors, independent verification brings credibility and transparency, supporting accountability to fans, partners and host communities.

"In Mexico, LEED certification is a powerful catalyst for transformation," Bernardo Barona, director of growth and development, Latin America, Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). "As the oldest football stadium in North America, Estadio Banorte demonstrates this with its LEED Platinum certification, converting a historic structure in Mexico City into a high-performing, sustainable stadium while honoring its cultural identity."

"We are deeply proud to have breathed new life into a venue with such a rich history and grandeur, ensuring that every fan who visits us does so in an energy-efficient and environmentally friendly space," said Alexandre Costa, CEO, Estadio Banorte.

Spotlighting TRUE: a pathway to reduce waste, sustainably and support circularity

Many stadiums continue to implement sustainability strategies even after achieving LEED certification. This includes waste-reduction programs that encourage fans to use more sustainable containers and reduce overall waste.

The Sustainable Stadiums Interactive Map also highlights venues that have achieved TRUE certification, which recognizes leadership in waste reduction and progress toward zero waste goals. For stadiums managing high volumes of packaging, food service materials and event-day waste, TRUE can help guide practical, measurable programs that keep valuable resources out of landfills and drive better purchasing and operations.

Use the Sustainable Stadiums Interactive Map to find a LEED-certified stadium near you.

About the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) accelerates and scales the transformation of the built environment to minimize climate impacts and enhance the well-being of people, the environment, and communities worldwide. USGBC leads market transformation through LEED and other green building certification and enablement programs, robust educational offerings, an international network of industry leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools, and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE U.S. Green Building Council