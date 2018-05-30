New Utopia Solution Introduces Extensive Asset Master Data Reference Library

The uADRL provides operators with cleansed and accurate information on equipment manufacturers, models, characteristics and failure data compliant with ISO 14224. It also includes over 400 templates for integration with SAP solutions for enterprise data management. uADRL is tightly integrated with SAP Asset Information Workbench by Utopia and SAP Master Data Governance, enterprise asset management extension by Utopia, to allow for ongoing governance and syndication of master data across multiple systems of record.

"We believe master data is the DNA of an enterprise, and those trusted to maintain and manage that data need a single source of trusted information about their enterprise assets," said Arvind J. Singh, CEO and co-founder of Utopia Global. "The Utopia Asset Data Reference Library enables customers to have comprehensive information on their as-built equipment on Day One of commissioning versus waiting months, in some cases. Depending on facility size, this can help customers save millions in annual costs associated with unexpected downtime for a single production facility."

"Getting asset content to the field is essential and incredibly hard and costly for brownfield plants and equipment," said Patrick Crampton-Thomas, vice president, Digital Product and Asset Management, IoT and Digital Supply Chain, SAP. "This is a great step forward to help operators reduce costs and downtime."

About Utopia

Utopia Global, Inc. is a leading software and services company for end-to-end data quality, data migration and data governance solutions. Utopia's "build, fix and sustain" approach helps organizations get their data clean and keep it clean, so that critical business decisions are based on high-quality, reliable data. As SAP's worldwide software partner for master data governance, Utopia is the exclusive developer of solution extensions for SAP Master Data Governance focused on enterprise asset management, retail and fashion. Utopia's solutions portfolio helps organizations migrate to SAP S/4HANA® leveraging MDG as the bridge, and maintain data integrity between digital twins, across multiple systems of record. With over 15 years of innovative breakthroughs, Utopia firmly believes that "Perfect Data is Perfectly Possible." For further information, please visit www.utopiainc.com.

