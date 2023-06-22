New Vacation Rental Owners Association in the Poconos

News provided by

Poconos Association of Vacation Rental Owners

22 Jun, 2023, 08:42 ET

STROUDSBURG, Pa., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a growing interest in an organization to advance the interests of vacation rental owners in the Poconos, a group of volunteers has come formed a not-for-profit trade association: PoconosVRO, supported by membership dues.

The vision of PoconosVRO is to be the voice for the vacation home and short-term rental (STR) industry in the Poconos. The organization strives to support responsible regulation which would provide for a level playing field, lobby against overregulation, advocate for individual owners, highlight good practices and stop bad practices, publicize contributions to the region, present opportunities for hotel tax support.

"As an STR/VRO owner in the Poconos for six years, I was so excited to hear that there was finally going to be a voice to support owners and promote tourism in the Poconos," said Ellen Capell. "I have been a small voice in my township and with this rental owner's alliance we will be able to save the Poconos as a vacation destination!"

PoconosVRO began in early 2023 and by April, the trade association was incorporated with bylaws, active volunteers and charter members joined to show support. The association meets monthly and has hosted several educational events.

"Well-run STRs are a win-win for communities," said treasurer Marty Nicoll. "They are well kept raising property values, they contribute more tax revenue per home than long-term rentals and they contribute to a healthy growing local economy."

According to statistics provided by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, vacation rentals generated $417 million in bookings in 2022, tax revenue is 9%. Nearly 1.8 million nights were booked in licensed vacation rentals in 2022 representing a significant portion of all guests who stay in the Poconos.

"Vacation home rentals have always been a part of the Poconos' ethos since the very first days of hospitality growth in the region," said Chris Barrett, President/CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. "With third-party booking sites, vacation rentals grew into a larger part of the tourism industry fueled by increased demand and provide significant economic impact to the four-county region. We are pleased to support the efforts of the Poconos Association of Vacation Rental Owners."

Membership provides the funding needed to build the association's infrastructure and help advance the interest of the Short-term Rental Industry in the Poconos. Charter Membership is $150, Affiliate membership is $500.

PoconosVRO on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2803909963099708

Media Contact:
Mark Shay
[email protected]
610-357-4648
Poconos Association of Vacation Rental Owners - Home

SOURCE Poconos Association of Vacation Rental Owners

