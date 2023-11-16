NEW VALLEYWISE MEDICAL CENTER CONSTRUCTION NEARLY COMPLETE

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Valleywise Health moves toward the opening of its new 673,000 square-foot, 10-story hospital, leaders today announced that construction is 95% completed. Exteriors and infrastructure are finished, including electrical, plumbing and medical gasses. At this point the heavy focus and efforts are on testing systems, final inspections, touch-up and clean-up.

"It's beyond exciting to be only months away from opening our new Valleywise Health Medical Center," said Steve Purves, Valleywise Health President and CEO. "This state-of-the-art hospital will serve to further our mission of providing exceptional care without exception, every patient, every time."

The new Valleywise Health Medical Center will open to patients on April 11, 2024, heralding a new era of care for Arizona's only public teaching hospital and safety net system of care.

"This new hospital is far more than a building, it's the healthy future of our community," said Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Officer. "It will enable us to better provide safe, quality care and train a new generation of health care providers in a healing, patient-centric environment."

The new site will house the 75,000 square-foot Diane & Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center, and specialties including cardiology, trauma and emergency, maternity, NICU, oncology, pharmacy, radiology and more. With ten operating rooms, two interventional radiology areas, two cardiac catheterization labs and two helipads, the new site represents significant growth over the legacy hospital that opened in 1971.

Further enhancing the patient experience, each of the 233 individual patient rooms, unlike the old facility, will have private bathrooms and sleeper sofa/recliners to support families. The state-of-the-art kitchen will provide more options for patients and visitors alike.

"Our new hospital was designed to put patients first," White added. "It incorporates the significant technological advancements made in health care and the additional space will ensure we can provide the best care possible."

