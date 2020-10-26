New Vanguard® BIG BLOCK™ EFI ETC Exclusively Powers New Wright® ZXT Zero-turn Mower

"We have always been focused on building highly productive, low maintenance equipment, and the ZXT is no different," said Ed Wright, CEO, Wright Manufacturing. "The Vanguard 40HP BIG BLOCK engine with Oil Guard™ is a perfect fit for this machine."

The new ZXT benefits from Vanguard's most powerful engine yet, equipped with all-new ETC technology. A flywheel speed sensor detects any change in speed and sends a signal to the throttle body, ensuring consistent engine speed and quality of cut, no matter the environment or load. Also equipped with EFI, this engine has improved starting at all temperatures, smooth performance at all elevations, quick load acceptance and reduced fuel consumption.

Featuring Vanguard's exclusive Oil Guard System technology, the engine offers extended oil change intervals up to 500 hours. This saves landscape contractors up to 60 percent per unit on oil maintenance costs each season**. Additionally, the easy-fill cap and integrated oil filter makes oil changes, quick, tool-less, and clean.

The new ZXT is available in multiple deck options, including 52", 61", and 72". Reaching a top speed of 13mph, it also features 16cc pumps and 18 cu-in wheel motors along with a Long Travel Suspension seat with 6 inches of range. These features, combined with the smooth power of the Vanguard 40.0 Gross HP BIG BLOCK™, provide operators with a comfortable ride without sacrificing cut quality or productivity.

"Wright customers will feel the power of the new Vanguard 40HP on this machine," said Chris Davison, senior marketing manager, Vanguard commercial power, Briggs & Stratton. "Plus, the new EFI ETC technology allows for a high-quality cut, no matter the conditions, making the ZXT with the 40HP engine a perfect pair for landscape professionals."

* All power levels are stated gross horsepower at 3600 RPM per SAE J1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

** Cost savings based on standard oil maintenance with 100-hour interval versus Oil Guard System 500-hour service interval.

