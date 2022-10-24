New Vapor Cartridge Technology Promises to Replace All Vape Pens and Handheld Vaporizers

Cheaper, safer and more convenient

STILLWATER, Minn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vapor Cartridge Technology LLC, based in historic Stillwater Minnesota, has invented, and patented a groundbreaking technology that portends the power to truly change the entire cannabis industry. Vapor Cartridge Technology LLC has invented and patented an FDA approvable, environmentally friendly, cost-effective process, for extracting the essential oils/resins from botanical plants (e.g., cannabis) and an FDA approvable device for delivering a pure and exact dose of the extracted oils/resins as a consistently reliable precise inhalable vapor .

Thermal Distillation Coating Vapor Cartridge Technology

It promises to be, far and away, the most cost-efficient manner to deliver cannabinoid vapors as measured by $/mg/ml of cannabinoids in the bloodstream. It promises to be the only technology that can provide the dose control, formulation control and purity assurance of inhaled botanical vapors required of an FDA approved drug. This technology will result in a paradigm shift in both the Medical and Recreational cannabis markets.

"Once commercialized The Vapor Cartridge Technology will quickly become the standard for ingesting cannabinoid drugs in vapor form, replacing vape pens and handheld vaporizers. Our company's website (( https://vaporcartridgetechnology.com )) provides the technical and business data supporting these claims," according to a spokesperson for the company.

Vapor Cartridge Technology LLC is currently seeking licensing opportunities for their new technology. Their compelling website contains a detailed explanation of the science behind the technology, a competitive analysis, the benefits of the technology, the patent portfolio, potential licensees, and a way to contact the company.

