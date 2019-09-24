New Variants Of ROCCAT's Award-Winning Vulcan Series Mechanical Gaming Keyboards Now Available At Retail

"ROCCAT's Vulcan series keyboards look and feel fantastic and give PC gamers an edge over the competition because they are faster, which is why we believe they are the best gaming keyboards available," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "Since its debut the Vulcan has already become one of the top three best-selling gaming keyboards in Germany and a best-selling product in its price tier, and has received numerous awards, including the 2019 iF Design Award for its product category, as well as the latest 'Best Gaming Keyboard' accolade from WIRED."

René Korte, General Manager of PC Products at Turtle Beach added, "We introduced the original Vulcan 120 AIMO at Computex 2018, and the immediate praise it earned from attendees and reviewers alike was a powerful testament to the great product it is. Our Vulcan series keyboards are sleek, precise, and beautiful gaming tools designed to give you an edge over the competition. Adding the new, even faster Vulcan 121 AIMO and Vulcan 122 AIMO variants was the answer to what fans have been asking for, and now they have more options to find the right Vulcan to fit their style."

Following the success of the Titan Switch Tactile introduced with the original Vulcan 120 AIMO, ROCCAT now offers a new, even faster option with the Vulcan 121 AIMO. Built for speed, the Titan Switch Speed boasts a shortened 1.4mm actuation point (3.6mm travel distance), which helps it react over 30% faster than standard switches, pushing the boundaries of speed without sacrificing precision. The switches are actuated with a hefty 45g of force to minimize accidental key presses, making the keyboard perfect for gaming. Additionally, completing its current Ash Black and Artic White theme, ROCCAT's Vulcan 122 AIMO is the Arctic White version of the award-winning Vulcan 120 AIMO. Like its predecessor, the Vulcan 122 AIMO features ROCCAT's own Titan Switch Tactile mechanical switches with an actuation point of 1.8mm for a total travel distance of 3.6mm. It is well balanced between crispness and speed – 20% faster than standard – and is silent, yet with a noticeable bump.

The Vulcan 121 AIMO and Vulcan 122 AIMO also feature a magnetic detachable palm rest and low-profile design for improved ergonomics, making them suitable for long periods of game time, and serve as the best platform for ROCCAT's unique AIMO lighting engine. Each Vulcan keyboard switch features an individually configurable, long-life LED capable of displaying 16.8M colors in a variety of special effects, and its functionality grows based on the number of AIMO-enabled connected devices. The AIMO lighting reacts organically based on usage, presenting state-of-the-art illumination scenarios without the need for configuration.

For more information on ROCCAT's lineup of high-quality, German-engineered PC gaming accessories, visit https://roccat.org. For the latest information on Turtle Beach products, accessories, and stories, visit the Turtle Beach website at www.turtlebeach.com and the Turtle Beach Blog at https://blog.turtlebeach.com. Fans can also follow Turtle Beach on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

