New Vascular Access Securement Dressings Feature Groundbreaking PrevahexCHX Antimicrobial Protection

Both products incorporate the same one-of-a-kind Prevahex CHX technology utilizing pure chlorhexidine (CHX), which provides rapid and broad-spectrum protection at wound and catheter sites. The new CVAD securement dressing offers antimicrobial coverage for larger, more critical lines, like central venous catheters (CVC) and peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC). The new PIV dressing was designed based on customer feedback and includes larger features for enhanced securement, as well as a bigger CHX transparent window for increased antimicrobial protection. Additional improvements offer greater ease of use for clinicians and more comfort for patients.

"Our mission has always been to prevent infections and create better patient outcomes, so we're proud to offer this new, more robust product line that combines the benefits of securement with the same revolutionary antimicrobial protection for even more vascular access lines," said Jim McGuire, CEO of entrotech life sciences.

PrevahexCHX is the only antimicrobial dressing cleared by the FDA with pure chlorhexidine coverage throughout the transparent areas of the dressing, which is designed to provide rapid onset of antimicrobial protection and lasts for up to 7 days to help prevent catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) and surgical site infections (SSIs). The dressing is manufactured through a revolutionary non-thermal, PCA-free process that ensures the rapid onset of action of pure chlorhexidine, as well as the breathability and visibility of the wound and catheter site.

Both dressings meet the definition of an integrated securement device (ISD), as outlined in the Infusion Nurses Society's recently updated 2021 Infusion Therapy Standards of Practice for vascular access securement. ISDs are one of the four categories of securement recommended by INS in order to stabilize and secure vascular access devices. Securement dressings like PrevahexCHX can help prevent unintentional dislodgement and complications requiring premature removal of these devices.

"Reducing the chances that patients will end up with a hospital acquired infection is a top safety goal of every healthcare facility. We need to make sure we protect patients from bacteremia, not only with central lines but PIVs as well," said Lee Steere, RN, CRNI, VA-BC, Unit Leader of IV Therapy Services at Hartford Hospital , Hartford, Conn., who has used PrevahexCHX dressings at his facility since 2016. "With the new CVC dressing and the improved design of the PIV dressing, we will now be able to protect all vascular lines with an antimicrobial dressing that is easy to use, with the added confidence of enhanced securement features that help prevent premature catheter failure. This makes me feel reassured that I'm doing everything I can to protect my patients."

Chlorhexidine has long been utilized as a medical antimicrobial agent, with its pure form being most effective. Other chlorhexidine formulations contain additives such as gluconic acid and acetic acid that can potentially irritate the skin upon application. PrevahexCHX dressings are free of these additives, ensuring a comfortable patient experience.

