New 'Vast Outreach' (Patent Pending) Application Revolutionizes B2B Lead Generation with Google Maps and LinkedIn Automation

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vast Outreach, an innovative digital solution provider, is set to launch its groundbreaking new patent pending application today, providing companies with a whole new approach to lead generation and outbound b2b marketing. This state-of-the-art application allows businesses to source leads globally from Google Maps, LinkedIn, and its proprietary list of e-commerce stores, automating outreach to them via website contact forms and email.

Scott Gould, Vast Outreach CEO
Vast Outreach's new application heralds a significant leap forward in lead generation technology. By aggregating and capitalizing on the enormous potential of digital platforms like Google Maps and LinkedIn, it streamlines the process of locating, contacting, and following up with potential clients, making the often time-consuming task of lead generation more efficient and effective than ever before.

"Vast Outreach is about more than just generating leads - it's about innovating the way businesses connect with potential customers," said Scott Gould, the Founder of Vast Outreach. "We've integrated automation, enabling our clients to optimize their outreach efforts. This application is a game-changer in the marketplace, giving businesses a competitive edge by leveraging the vast untapped resources of Google Maps and LinkedIn."

The application also includes a user-friendly interface that requires minimal technical knowledge. It is designed to meet the needs of various businesses, regardless of their size or industry. With its proprietary algorithm, Vast Outreach guarantees a steady stream of high-quality leads, giving companies a much-needed boost in the current competitive business landscape.

For more details about Vast Outreach's unique application, interested parties are encouraged to visit the company's website at www.vastoutreach.com.

A comprehensive demo video is available, offering an in-depth look at the service's features, its user interface, and its capabilities.

About Vast Outreach
Vast Outreach is a tech-forward solution provider, focused on creating innovative tools and applications that revolutionize the way businesses generate leads. By leveraging the power of automation, Vast Outreach's solutions save businesses time and resources, allowing them to focus on growth and scalability.

