New Vegan and Cruelty-Free Beauty and Wellness Brand, Ace of Air, Enters Market With First Buy The Product & Borrow The Package 100% Circular Model

Founded by seasoned beauty executive and former Revlon C-Suite, Stephanie Stahl, supermodel and catalyst for conscious, sustainable and vegan living, Petra Nemcova, and founder of merchant banking firm, Three Ocean Partners, David Knowlton, Ace of Air is transforming the industry's response to the accelerating environmental crisis with its fully circular shared packaging model. With its Buy the Product & Borrow the Package model, Ace of Air takes responsibility for the full life of its packaging starting with its eight inaugural skincare and supplement products. With its clean packaging and vegan and cruelty-free formulas, Ace of Air makes it an easy win for everybody to consume better.

"In the fall of 2017, we began creating the business of our dreams — an uplifting, inclusive brand for women and men designed to have a positive impact on people and our planet with powerfully nourishing skincare and supplement products," said Stahl, CEO & Co-Founder of Ace of Air. "We did this, not because we thought the world needs another beauty and wellness brand. It doesn't. We did this because our planet needs a beauty and wellness brand that fundamentally changes what and how we consume."

A circular economy aims to redefine growth, focusing on holistic and integrated society-wide benefits based on three principles: design out waste and pollution, keep products and materials in use, and regenerate natural systems. Ace of Air is the first fully circular beauty and wellness brand to do just that. At Ace of Air, materials and resources are maintained in the ecosystem for as long as possible and the generation of waste is minimized. No more debris in the ocean. No more garbage in landfills. No more single use. No more plastic waste. Period .

"Our products are expertly formulated at the intersection of herbalist wisdom and modern science, focusing on products that work from the inside out, and are deeply holistic on every level," said Nemcova, Chief Inspiration Officer & Co-Founder of Ace of Air. "We work with a brilliant group of experts including dermatologists, herbalists, naturopaths, nutritionists, natural pharmacists, and environmentalists to formulate products that uplift our bodies, as well as people and planet, through the entire value chain."

Ace of Air is a Certified B Corporation and its products are Leaping Bunny Certified, sustainably-farmed, and free of harsh ingredients such as parabens, silicones, sulfates, formaldehyde, mineral oil, petroleum, phthalates, allergens such as gluten, wheat or artificial binders, and fillers. From fair-trade Moringa farmed in Haiti to wild-harvested Kahai Oil from Columbia, Ace of Air meticulously selects the most ethical source for every ingredient — ensuring that both the environment and the people are treated with respect. Priced between $35-$85, Ace of Air is now taking pre-orders for its eight skincare and supplement products and will begin shipping orders in four to six weeks.

To learn more about Ace of Air and how we, together, will lift people and our planet higher, visit aceofair.com and follow on Instagram @_ace_of_air_ .

Contact: Tamara Sneider, [email protected]

SOURCE Ace of Air

Related Links

https://aceofair.com

