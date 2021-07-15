New Vegan Superfood Brand, Daily Dose, Launches Great Tasting Greens Drink

"Animal sanctuaries are doing amazing selfless work and our aim is to provide them with much needed support," said Mason Holiday, musician and Daily Dose co-founder.

Daily Dose's mission is to help people live a healthier, happier life through simplified nutrition. "There are plenty of products that are good for you but don't taste great. That's why our refreshingly sweet, minty flavor makes getting your greens in an effortless healthy habit," said Holiday.

Daily Dose's green superfood drink is 100% plant-based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and contains zero processed sugars or synthetic vitamins. Daily Dose is a high-quality alternative to expensive store-bought juices and time-consuming homemade recipes. Each glass contains organic cold-pressed barley grass juice from a family farm in the US and is infused with a variety of organic greens and superfoods. Each scoop contains the equivalent of two full servings of vegetables and is rich in plant-based Vitamin B-12. You simply mix in water and enjoy.

Holiday and his family launched Daily Dose without any outside investment, making the company truly a family-owned business.

"We're excited to launch our greens product because we know that people who don't typically like these types of drinks will love ours," Holiday said. "To me it tastes like a Southern sweet tea with a kick of mint. It's so good!"

Daily Dose's Vegan Superfood Drink is available directly to consumers nationwide at https://dailydose.co and is shipped directly from their warehouse in Illinois. To learn more about the company and to purchase, please visit: https://dailydose.co or follow @drinkdailydose on social media.

About Daily Dose

Daily Dose, LLC is a family-owned, vegan superfood company that donates 10% of profits to support animal sanctuaries around the country. Daily Dose provides an easy way to get an extra dose of daily nutrition while making a larger gesture towards our planet and animal friends. All ingredients are 100% plant-based, vegan, non-GMO, from all-natural ingredients that are manufactured in the USA. For more information, visit https://dailydose.co .

