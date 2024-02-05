New VeggieTales Feature Film Announced for 2026

Big Idea Content Group and Kingstone Studios Partner to Produce New LARRYBOY Theatrical Release

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Idea Content Group and Kingstone Studios proudly announce a collaborative development agreement for an upcoming untitled LARRYBOY 2026 theatrical release. The feature film will transport LarryBoy, the suction cup-eared, crime-fighting superhero, to the big screen for the first time.

"VeggieTales is the absolute gold standard for faith-based children's animation. We couldn't imagine a better brand in providing a big screen treatment for kids than to bring LarryBoy and the cast of memorable VeggieTales characters back into theaters," says Art Ayris, CEO of Kingstone Studios.

The VeggieTales franchise remains the most successful faith-based children's series of all time, generating over $1.7 billion in retail sales.

Historically, Big Idea has successfully released two theatrical films to date - Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie (2002) and The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything (2008), earning over $39 million combined at the box office. The LARRYBOY feature film will build on the legacy of the brand's faith-friendly storytelling, zany humor, and catchy silly songs that fans have come to know and love.

"LarryBoy is a fan favorite – who doesn't love a superhero that has plungers on the side of his head?! The fans are always asking to see more of him," says Leslie Ferrell, SVP Big Idea, Content Group Universal Pictures. "With LarryBoy in the lead role, we know we can deliver an entertaining movie for the whole family."

While the title and plot details are being kept under wraps, Producer Dan Merrell (MKM Development) has gathered a team of writers who are excited to helm LarryBoy's first theatrical adventure.

"I'm honored to partner with Big Idea and Kingstone Studios on a new film because I've loved LarryBoy for decades. I believe both the existing fan base and new audiences are primed for a new VeggieTales feature, one that not only reveres its classic past but also promises some thrilling, new surprises," said Merrell, who is leading the development efforts behind the project.

"Kingstone focuses on epic content and Big Idea is the perfect partner for launching a new LarryBoy feature into theaters for families to enjoy worldwide," says Art Ayris, CEO of Kingstone Studios.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PICTURES CONTENT GROUP

Big Idea Content Group is a sub-division of Universal Pictures Content Group, a division of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) which produces, acquires, and distributes multi-genre entertainment on a worldwide basis. Over the past decade, our library of content has received 3 Academy Award® nominations, 4 BAFTA wins and 13 BAFTA nominations, and 7 Emmy Award wins and 4 nominations. Upcoming and past releases from Universal Pictures Content Group include the directorial debut, the stop-motion animated comedy adventure, THE INVENTOR from Academy Award® Nominee Jim Capobianco Stars Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley and Marion Cotillard, the recent Christmas TV smash-hit, MOG'S CHRISTMAS a special animated adaptation of Judith Kerr's much-loved classic children's book starring Zawe Ashton and Benedict Cumberbatch and the box office record-breaking MAVKA: THE FOREST SONG, an English-language Ukrainian computer-animated fantasy comedy-drama film directed by Oleh Malamuzh and Oleksandra Ruban

Universal Pictures Content Group is part of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), which also includes Universal Pictures, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience.

ABOUT VEGGIETALES

VeggieTales is distinguished as the most successful faith-based children's franchise of all time and is a leading animated property in the U.S. with moms of preschoolers.VeggieTales has an incredible franchise history, having sold over 75 million videos, 16 million books, 7 million CDs, and 95 million album streams. VeggieTales enjoyed four seasons as a top-rated series on NBC Saturday mornings, Telemundo, and ION TV via the Qubo children's programming block. The property's two theatrical releases, Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie (2002), and The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything (2008), rank as top performing children's films. Currently airing VeggieTales in the House is an Emmy nominated original Netflix series.

Social Media – Facebook / Twitter: @VeggieTales

Instagram: @VeggieTalesOfficial

ABOUT KINGSTONE STUDIOS

Kingstone Studios is a central Florida media company focusing on epic comics, cinematic animation, and motion pictures. Kingstone Comics and U.S. Comics are the flagship imprints from the studio, along with 2D animation under its new U.S. Animation brand. Kingstone's first feature film, "No Vacancy," was #10 on its opening night at the box office in 2022. Kingstone begins principal photography on its next feature "18 Summers" next month and is currently in pre-production on a historical biopic of the first black spy network in America, "The Lincoln League" scheduled for this fall.

ABOUT MKM

Missionary Kid Media is a story development LLC founded and helmed by Dan Merrell, formerly of Lyrick Studios, Big Idea Productions and Propeller Marketing. MKM is dedicated to creating media-centric brands and stories aimed at a global, faith-friendly, family audience. To date, MKM has worked with Our Daily Bread Media to produce THE CAROLS OF CHRISTMAS unscripted series, with NBCUniversal and Kingstone Studios on multiple projects, and is currently soliciting its first development slate of kid-centric films and series - K20 (KIDS TO THE 20TH POWER).

