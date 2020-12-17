New Vehicle Sales Expected to Close 2020 Stronger Than Anticipated, According to Edmunds

"A big comeback story of 2020 is without a doubt the recovery of retail vehicle sales" - Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds Tweet this

Edmunds experts note that the steady rise in average transaction prices (ATP) was another bright spot for the industry, because the increase also helped drive profitability for automakers and dealers. Edmunds analysts anticipate that the ATP for new vehicles will surpass the $40,000 mark for the first time on record in December as consumers continue to show no qualms about upsizing their purchases in favor of bigger vehicles with more amenities.

"It's certainly not much of a buyer's market right now: Inventory is still in short supply in certain areas, and automakers and dealers aren't faced with the pressure to use big discounts to clear out their lots like they normally do at this time of year," said Caldwell. "Although that's not stopping higher-earning consumers from continuing to enter the new market like they have throughout 2020, car shoppers who are a bit more price-sensitive might want to skip holiday shopping and wait until next year if they're looking for big bargains."

Looking ahead to 2021, Edmunds analysts note that there are still uncertainties ahead, but they remain confident that industry sales will continue at a steady pace without a dramatic decline like the one seen at the outset of the pandemic.

"Even if we face another wave of retail shutdowns, the good news is that dealers are far better prepared now for selling virtually than ever before," said Caldwell. "And vaccines on the way should only help keep consumer confidence high."

QUARTERLY SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Sales

Volume 2020 Q4

Forecast Q4 2019

Sales Q3 2020

Sales Change

from Q4

2019 Change

from Q3

2020 GM 753,811 735,909 665,277 2.4% 13.3% Toyota 652,940 604,017 558,449 8.1% 16.9% Ford 517,309 601,862 551,796 -14.0% -6.2% FCA 498,042 542,519 507,351 -8.2% -1.8% Honda 365,915 401,961 388,433 -9.0% -5.8% Hyundai/Kia 341,337 340,482 339,586 0.3% 0.5% Nissan 224,231 301,291 221,150 -25.6% 1.4% VW/Audi 135,282 150,807 135,063 -10.3% 0.2% Industry 4,036,744 4,280,263 3,924,968 -5.7% 2.8%

QUARTERLY MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Market

Share 2020 Q4

Forecast Q4 2019

Sales Q3 2020

Sales Change

from Q4

2019 Change

from Q3

2020 GM 18.7% 17.2% 16.9% 8.6% 10.2% Toyota 16.2% 14.1% 14.2% 14.6% 13.7% Ford 12.8% 14.1% 14.1% -8.9% -8.8% FCA 12.3% 12.7% 12.9% -2.7% -4.6% Honda 9.1% 9.4% 9.9% -3.5% -8.4% Hyundai/Kia 8.5% 8.0% 8.7% 6.3% -2.3% Nissan 5.6% 7.0% 5.6% -21.1% -1.4% VW/Audi 3.4% 3.5% 3.4% -4.9% -2.6%

ANNUAL SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

SALES

VOLUME 2020 Forecast 2019 Sales Change from

2019 GM 2,530,168 2,887,046 -12.4% Toyota 2,105,165 2,382,852 -11.7% Ford 2,019,304 2,422,698 -16.7% FCA 1,819,247 2,203,663 -17.4% Honda 1,346,634 1,608,170 -16.3% Hyundai/Kia 1,224,397 1,323,496 -7.5% Nissan 880,315 1,345,681 -34.6% VW/Audi 492,539 587,433 -16.2% Industry 14,416,447 17,058,892 -15.5%

ANNUAL MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Market Share 2020 Forecast 2019 Sales Change from

2019 GM 17.6% 16.9% 4% Toyota 14.6% 14.0% 5% Ford 14.0% 14.2% -1% FCA 12.6% 12.9% -2% Honda 9.3% 9.4% -1% Hyundai/Kia 8.5% 7.8% 9% Nissan 6.1% 7.9% -23% VW/Audi 3.4% 3.4% -1%

