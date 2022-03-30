New Vehicle Sales Expected to Drop in the First Quarter, According to Edmunds

Analysts forecast a SAAR of 13M in March as inventory shortages, supply chain disruptions continue to squeeze the industry

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The car shopping experts at Edmunds forecast that 3,296,280 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2022, which reflects a 15.2% decrease from the first quarter of 2021 but a 0.4% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Although Q1 new-vehicle sales volumes are expected to see a year-over-year decline, Edmunds analysts note that vehicles are selling quickly: Edmunds data reveals that in Q1 2022, 41% of all new vehicles sold within the first week of arriving on a dealer lot, compared to 20% in Q1 2021.

"Skyrocketing gas prices were top of mind for consumers in March, but the lack of inventory is what ultimately depressed new vehicle sales in the first quarter," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights. "Automakers are still grappling with ongoing disruptions to supply chains and production created by the chip shortage and COVID-19; on top of that, they're likely facing new challenges as a result of the invasion of Ukraine. This combination of headwinds could mean that these inventory issues will persist well into the rest of the year."