New Vehicle Sales Expected to Drop in the Third Quarter, According to Edmunds

"New vehicle sales in the third quarter have been a direct reflection of the worsening chipset and inventory situation."

Since Edmunds analysts expect this volatility to continue through the rest of 2021, they advise car shoppers to do extra research, be flexible, and brace themselves for higher prices and increased competition if they know they need to make a new vehicle purchase soon.

"If you're one of the millions of Americans with a lease ending this year and are happy with the car you have, consider buying out your vehicle or extending your lease to avoid the hassle of making a new purchase," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights. "If you do need to get into a new vehicle and see anything you like at this point, it's best to bite the bullet and make the purchase immediately. Don't wait as the situation could get worse, and don't try to pit dealers against one another for the best price: You'll more than likely end up empty-handed because there will likely be plenty of other shoppers vying for the same vehicle."

SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

SalesVolume 2021 Q3

Forecast Q3 2020

Sales Q2 2021

Sales Change from

Q3 2020 Change from

Q2 2021 Toyota 563,089 558,449 688,813 0.8% -18.3% GM 456,031 665,277 688,638 -31.5% -33.8% Stellantis 418,214 507,351 487,241 -17.6% -14.2% Ford 390,238 551,796 475,334 -29.3% -17.9% Hyundai/Kia 373,964 339,586 470,594 10.1% -20.5% Honda 370,198 388,433 486,419 -4.7% -23.9% Nissan 206,185 221,150 298,148 -6.8% -30.8% VW/Audi 138,522 135,063 190,419 2.6% -27.3% Industry 3,416,266 3,924,968 4,419,738 -13.0% -22.7%

MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Market Share 2021 Q3

Forecast Q3 2020

Sales Q2 2021

Sales Change from

Q3 2020 Change from

Q2 2021 Toyota 16.5% 14.2% 15.6% 15.8% 5.8% GM 13.3% 16.9% 15.6% -21.2% -14.3% Stellantis 12.2% 12.9% 11.0% -5.3% 11.0% Ford 11.4% 14.1% 10.8% -18.7% 6.2% Hyundai/Kia 10.9% 8.7% 10.6% 26.5% 2.8% Honda 10.8% 9.9% 11.0% 9.5% -1.5% Nissan 6.0% 5.6% 6.7% 7.1% -10.5% VW/Audi 4.1% 3.4% 4.3% 17.8% -5.9%

