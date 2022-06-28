New Vehicle Sales Expected to Lift Slightly in Q2 but Remain Down Year Over Year, According to Edmunds

Analysts say inventory shortages driven by global supply chain issues continue to place pressure on the automotive industry, with no relief in sight

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The car shopping experts from Edmunds forecast that 3,498,769 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2022, which will be a 20.8% decrease from the second quarter of 2021 but a 5.1% increase compared to the first quarter of 2022. According to Edmunds data, the second quarter historically is a stronger selling period compared to the first quarter for new vehicles: Q2 sales were approximately 10% higher on average compared to Q1 between 2017 to 2019. Edmunds analysts note that this year's softer quarter-over-quarter increase is an indicator of how the automotive market is being squeezed.

"Elevated gas prices and rising interest rates only intensified the struggles faced by car shoppers amid ongoing inventory shortages in the second quarter," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights. "The majority of consumers who are purchasing vehicles in these conditions are either in a financial position where money is less of a consideration or are doing so out of absolute necessity."