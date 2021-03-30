New Vehicle Sales Expected to See a Lift in the First Quarter, According to Edmunds

"First-quarter sales are starting off on a strong note." - Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights Tweet this

Edmunds experts note that limited inventory created by pandemic-related production issues and chipset shortages continue to present challenges for the industry. According to Edmunds days-to-turn (DTT) data, vehicles are selling at a much faster pace because inventory is in such short supply: In March 2021, 17% of all new vehicles sold within five days of arriving on a dealer lot, compared to 14% last year. Edmunds analysts note that older new vehicle inventory is harder to come by as well: Edmunds data reveals that just one in five new vehicles sits on the lot for more than 100 days before selling, compared to nearly one in three last year.

"Some consumers seem to be catching on to the microchip shortage and are responding by making more aggressive purchasing decisions," said Caldwell. "Although we've seen calls for legislative action, and automakers taking creative approaches to address the shortages, there doesn't seem to be a resolution for these supply constraints in the immediate future. Shoppers with their heart set on a high-demand truck or SUV need to do a bit of extra research and be prepared to pull the trigger on their car purchase as soon as they can find inventory, because those vehicles are flying off the lots."

Despite the ongoing challenge of inventory shortages, Edmunds experts note that a rise in the average transaction prices (ATP) in the first quarter is a positive trend in terms of profitability for automakers and dealers. Edmunds analysts anticipate that the ATP for new vehicles will climb to $40,320 in Q1, the highest Edmunds has on record for any quarter.

"Higher-earning consumers aren't holding back on purchasing bigger, more expensive vehicles, and dealers and automakers are holding firm on pricing because they can," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights. "These aren't great market conditions for bargain shoppers, but consumers who have the advantage of a trade-in toward their next purchase might be able to look forward to getting a bit more for their vehicle than usual as demand for used cars continues to run high."

SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Sales Volume 2021 Q1

Forecast Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Change

from Q1

2020 Change

from Q4

2020 GM 645,516 618,335 771,703 4.4% -16.4% Toyota 594,283 495,747 660,715 19.9% -10.1% Ford 511,510 516,330 542,749 -0.9% -5.8% Stellantis 480,915 446,768 499,431 7.6% -3.7% Honda 337,802 298,784 366,068 13.1% -7.7% Hyundai/Kia 320,979 272,775 341,698 17.7% -6.1% Nissan 264,520 257,606 243,133 2.7% 8.8% VW/Audi 137,046 120,589 152,975 13.6% -10.4% Industry 3,818,503 3,506,353 4,175,653 8.9% -8.6%

MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Market Share 2021 Q1

Forecast Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Change from

Q1 2020 Change from

Q4 2020 GM 16.9% 17.6% 18.5% -4.1% -8.5% Toyota 15.6% 14.1% 15.8% 10.1% -1.6% Ford 13.4% 14.7% 13.0% -9.0% 3.1% Stellantis 12.6% 12.7% 12.0% -1.2% 5.3% Honda 8.8% 8.5% 8.8% 3.8% 0.9% Hyundai/Kia 8.4% 7.8% 8.2% 8.1% 2.7% Nissan 6.9% 7.3% 5.8% -5.7% 19.0% VW/Audi 3.6% 3.4% 3.7% 4.4% -2.0%

More insight into recent auto industry trends can be found in the Edmunds Industry Center at http://www.edmunds.com/industry-center/ .

