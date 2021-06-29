New Vehicle Sales Expected to Stay Strong in the Second Quarter, According to Edmunds

Experts say robust April sales helped offset a weaker end to the quarter as inventory, chip shortages continue to worsen Tweet this

Edmunds experts note that current market conditions mean that consumers should be prepared to consider other options if they're looking to make a new vehicle purchase over the Independence Day weekend:

Don't get too set on one color or car. Inventory is limited these days. Have backup picks in colors and even a range of different models to give yourself the most flexibility.

Inventory is limited these days. Have backup picks in colors and even a range of different models to give yourself the most flexibility. Consider another brand. If you're having trouble locating a certain model, consider its equivalent at another brand. It may not be one you're familiar with, so make sure to research it well and you could potentially have more to choose from.

If you're having trouble locating a certain model, consider its equivalent at another brand. It may not be one you're familiar with, so make sure to research it well and you could potentially have more to choose from. Try a sedan in place of an SUV or truck. Trucks and SUVs are by far the most popular vehicles today, which means that they will be more expensive and harder to find. Modern sedans offer more space than ever and, in theory, should be easier to find on a dealer lot.

Trucks and SUVs are by far the most popular vehicles today, which means that they will be more expensive and harder to find. Modern sedans offer more space than ever and, in theory, should be easier to find on a dealer lot. Shopping new? Consider used. Shopping used? Consider new! In today's market, it's best not to leave any stone unturned. There may be situations in which a new car might be a better value than a used car, or vice versa. Make sure to explore all your new car or used car options.

"The Fourth of July is going to look a little different this year compared to years past. Instead of being able to stroll into a blowout bargain barbecue event at a dealership, consumers should shop around for deals online beforehand and be ready to pull the trigger as soon as they find what they want," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights. "Shoppers who are flexible and have a trade-in are in the best position to secure the best deal this weekend. And given current lower interest rates, consumers might find the best incentives through lease deals rather than cash discounts."

SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

SALES

VOLUME 2021 Q2

Forecast Q2 2020

Sales Q1 2021

Sales Change

from Q2

2020 Change

from Q1

2021 GM 692,169 492,745 642,571 40.5% 7.7% Toyota 686,539 398,029 603,066 72.5% 13.8% Stellantis 519,070 367,086 476,909 41.4% 8.8% Hyundai/Kia 508,409 270,699 335,137 87.8% 51.7% Honda 488,297 293,502 347,091 66.4% 40.7% Ford 479,538 433,869 521,334 10.5% -8.0% Nissan 298,474 177,328 285,553 68.3% 4.5% VW/Audi 200,570 101,605 144,256 97.4% 39.0% Industry 4,468,791 2,948,382 3,894,156 51.6% 14.8%

MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Market Share 2021 Q2

Forecast Q2 2020

Sales Q1 2021

Sales Change from

Q2 2020 Change from

Q1 2021 GM 15.5% 16.7% 16.5% -7.3% -6.1% Toyota 15.4% 13.5% 15.5% 13.8% -0.8% Stellantis 11.6% 12.5% 12.2% -6.7% -5.2% Hyundai/Kia 11.4% 9.2% 8.6% 23.9% 32.2% Honda 10.9% 10.0% 8.9% 9.8% 22.6% Ford 10.7% 14.7% 13.4% -27.1% -19.8% Nissan 6.7% 6.0% 7.3% 11.1% -8.9% VW/Audi 4.5% 3.4% 3.7% 30.2% 21.2%

