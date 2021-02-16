New Ventilated Headboard by Chaparral Fixtures Provides Greater Protection to Healthcare Workers and Patients During COVID Surge Events

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A challenge for hospitals and nursing homes during COVID surges is protecting healthcare workers from contagion and isolating infected patients. The new VH120 Ventilated Headboard by Chaparral Fixtures allows facilities to do both:

making it possible to quickly turn standard patient rooms into isolation areas, and

continuously capture and remove nearly all patient-generated airborne infectious-sized aerosols.

Chaparral Fixture’s VH120 Ventilated Headboard for Infection Control

The VH120 innovative ventilated headboard is based on research and specifications recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. CDC's design captures and eliminates over 99 percent of patient-generated aerosol.

The ventilated headboard from Chaparral incorporates a protective patient canopy that can be easily and rapidly pushed aside to allow caregiving personnel quick access to patients when necessary.

The VH120 pairs with almost any portable HEPA negative air machine existing in the facility. Because the ventilated headboard's design is intuitive, almost any healthcare or facility personnel can set up an isolation room in 20 to 30 minutes, compared to the 5 to 8 hours needed for the CDC's published design.

VH120's stainless-steel and aluminum construction make it durable. Its compactness allows for convenient storage between surge events.

Demonstrations of the VH120 Ventilated Headboard can be arranged by calling Chaparral Fixtures at (888) 246-9348 or by visiting www.chaparralfixtures.com today.

ABOUT CHAPARRAL FIXTURES

Chaparral Fixtures designs and manufactures innovative, ergonomic medical equipment, including blood draw stations, reprocessing sinks, and modular wall systems. The family-owned, Portland, Oregon-based firm is dedicated to helping health care professional do their jobs more effectively and efficiently while reducing their risk of injury.

SOURCE Chaparral Fixtures